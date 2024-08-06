    Recently Viewed
            Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross benefit from new features

            Haji Chakralwale

            Tuesday 06 August 2024,16:16 PM IST

            Citroen India recently unveiled its first coupe SUV, the Basalt, for the Indian market. With this, the carmaker has also updated the existing models, the C3 and the C3 Aircross with new features.

            Both models benefit from new features, including automatic climate control, powered ORVMs, LED projector headlamps, wireless charger, rear armrest with cup holders, repositioned rear window switches, and six airbags as standard across all variants. Not just that, the key fob has been updated too, now with a flip style. However, the model still misses keyless entry and a start/stop button.

            Mechanically, the automaker has not made any changes to the powertrain options. The C3 and the C3 Aircross share the same 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor. However, while the C3 Aircross also has an automatic gearbox option with a manual one, the C3 only gets a manual unit.

            Citroen C3
            CitroenC3 ₹ 6.16 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Citroen CarsUpcoming Citroen Cars
            Citroen | Citroen C3 Aircross | Citroen C3 | C3 Aircross | C3

