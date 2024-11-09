Citroen Basalt turbo Petrol Automatic real-world mileage tested

The Basalt is Citroen’s key to the crowded mid-size SUV segment. With an aggressive starting price of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and three variants, it can be with 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and 1.2-litre turbo petrol engines. We have tested the turbo petrol-automatic combo to give you its fuel efficiency in real-world conditions.

The 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox, produces 109bhp and 205Nm of peak torque. And Citroen claims a fuel efficiency of 18.7kmpl for this combination.

In city driving, the Basalt returned a fuel efficiency of 11.29 kmpl. While this figure may not be as impressive as the claimed figure, it's still decent considering the car's performance-oriented nature.

On the highway, the Basalt proved to be quite frugal, delivering a fuel efficiency of 17.17 kmpl. This figure is quite close to the claimed figure and is impressive for a car of this segment.

Citroen | Basalt | Citroen Basalt