Citroen Basalt prices to be announced on 9 August

Citroen India is all set to announce the Basalt coupe SUV prices on 9 August. It is based on the C3 Aircross and will be the fourth model in Citroen’s ICE lineup.

The highlight features of the Citroen Basalt are a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, seven-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, projector headlamps, rear armrest with cupholders, and electrically foldable ORVMs. It also comes equipped with six airbags, hill-hold assist, and a tyre pressure monitor as standard across all variants.

Like the C3 Aircross, the Basalt will make use of the 1.2-litre petrol engine in two states of tune. The 1.2-litre NA petrol generates 80bhp whereas the turbo version puts out 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and six-speed torque converter automatic gearboxes.

The Citroen Basalt is the direct rival to the Tata Curvv which will be launched on 2 September.

