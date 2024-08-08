    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Citroen Basalt prices to be announced on 9 August

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 08 August 2024,08:13 AM IST

            Citroen India is all set to announce the Basalt coupe SUV prices on 9 August. It is based on the C3 Aircross and will be the fourth model in Citroen’s ICE lineup.

            The highlight features of the Citroen Basalt are a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, seven-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, projector headlamps, rear armrest with cupholders, and electrically foldable ORVMs. It also comes equipped with six airbags, hill-hold assist, and a tyre pressure monitor as standard across all variants.

            Citroen Basalt Dashboard

            Like the C3 Aircross, the Basalt will make use of the 1.2-litre petrol engine in two states of tune. The 1.2-litre NA petrol generates 80bhp whereas the turbo version puts out 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and six-speed torque converter automatic gearboxes.

            The Citroen Basalt is the direct rival to the Tata Curvv which will be launched on 2 September.

            Citroen Basalt
            CitroenBasalt ₹ 7.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Citroen CarsUpcoming Citroen Cars
            Citroen | Basalt | Citroen Basalt

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet & GLC 43 AMG launched in India

            Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet & GLC 43 AMG launched in India

            By Jay Shah08/08/2024 15:12:51

            Mercedes-Benz launches two new cars in India.

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 recalled across India

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 recalled across India

            By Haji Chakralwale08/08/2024 11:28:14

            Maruti Suzuki has issued a recall of its entry-level hatchback, the Alto in India.

            Citroen Basalt prices to be announced on 9 August

            Citroen Basalt prices to be announced on 9 August

            By Jay Shah08/08/2024 08:13:54

            The prices of the Citroen Basalt will be announced in India on 9 August, 2024.

            Tata Curvv EV launched at Rs. 17.49 lakh

            Tata Curvv EV launched at Rs. 17.49 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale08/07/2024 19:12:36

            Tata Motors has launched the Curvv EV in the country at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 17.99 lakh.

            Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross benefit from new features

            Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross benefit from new features

            By Haji Chakralwale08/06/2024 15:16:45

            Citroen India has updated the C3 and the C3 Aircross with new features.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx interior revealed in new teaser

            Mahindra Thar Roxx interior revealed in new teaser

            By Jay Shah08/06/2024 14:56:35

            The interior and features of the Mahindra Thar Roxx have been revealed in new teaser.

            Tata Punch sales cross the 4 lakh milestone

            Tata Punch sales cross the 4 lakh milestone

            By Jay Shah08/05/2024 14:29:36

            The Tata Punch has received 4 lakh sales milestone in 34 months.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Curvv EV

            Tata Curvv EV

            ₹ 17.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.13 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Urus SE

            Lamborghini Urus SE

            ₹ 4.90 - 5.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 16.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach

            Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach

            ₹ 3.05 - 3.75 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            ₹ 17.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Kia Carnival

            Kia Carnival

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

            ₹ 1.10 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet

            Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet

            ₹ 1.10 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv EV

            Tata Curvv EV

            ₹ 17.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 49.92 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars