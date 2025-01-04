    Recently Viewed
            Citroen Basalt prices hiked by up to Rs. 28,000

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Saturday 04 January 2025,10:01 AM IST

            Citroen has joined other automakers in raising prices for the new year, impacting its entire model lineup, including the relatively recently launched Basalt coupe SUV. This price revision affects various trims of the Basalt, with varying degrees of increase.

            Citroen Basalt Dashboard

            The most significant price hike of Rs. 28,000 applies to both the 1.2 turbo-petrol MT Plus and the 1.2 turbo-petrol AT Plus variants. Following closely behind is the entry-level 1.2 petrol MT You variant, which now costs Rs. 26,000 more than before.

            Mid-range variants also experience price adjustments. The 1.2 turbo-petrol MT Max and its dual-tone counterpart see a Rs. 21,000 increase. Meanwhile, the 1.2 turbo-petrol AT Max and its dual-tone version have become more expensive by Rs. 17,000.

            Citroen Basalt Right Rear Three Quarter

            Interestingly, the price of the 1.2 petrol MT Plus remains unchanged at Rs. 9.99 lakh. Consequently, the revised price range for the Basalt now spans from Rs. 8.25 lakh to Rs. 14 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

