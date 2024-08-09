    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Citroen Basalt launched in India at Rs. 7.99 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 09 August 2024,11:53 AM IST

            Citroen India has launched the Basalt coupe SUV in India at a starting price of Rs.7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in three variants and two engine options, the Basalt is the direct rival to the Tata Curvv.

            Citroen Basalt Right Side View

            The Basalt is powered by 1.2-litre petrol engines in two states of tune – naturally aspirated and turbo. The former puts out 80bhp and the latter produces 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

            Citroen Basalt Dashboard

            In terms of features, besides the coupe body style, the Basalt is equipped with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, projector headlamps, automatic climate control, rear AV vents, and an armrest with cup holders for the second-row occupants.

            While the Basalt is the first mid-size SUV with a coupe roofline, it will soon be rivalled by the Tata Curvv, prices of which will be announced on 2 September.

            Citroen Basalt
            CitroenBasalt ₹ 7.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Citroen CarsUpcoming Citroen Cars
            Citroen | Basalt | Citroen Basalt

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Lamborghini Urus SE arrives in India; Priced at Rs 4.57 crore

            Lamborghini Urus SE arrives in India; Priced at Rs 4.57 crore

            By CarTrade Editorial Team08/09/2024 19:40:37

            This is the first time that the Urus has got a hybrid system

            Tata Curvv to be launched in India on 2 September

            Tata Curvv to be launched in India on 2 September

            By Haji Chakralwale08/09/2024 17:14:46

            The Tata Curvv, in its ICE form, will be launched in India on 2 September 2024. Currently, the Curvv EV is on sale with prices starting from Rs. 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Citroen Basalt launched in India at Rs. 7.99 lakh

            Citroen Basalt launched in India at Rs. 7.99 lakh

            By Jay Shah08/09/2024 11:53:18

            The Citroen Basalt has been introduced at an introductory starting price of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet & GLC 43 AMG launched in India

            Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet & GLC 43 AMG launched in India

            By Jay Shah08/08/2024 15:12:51

            Mercedes-Benz launches two new cars in India.

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 recalled across India

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 recalled across India

            By Haji Chakralwale08/08/2024 11:28:14

            Maruti Suzuki has issued a recall of its entry-level hatchback, the Alto in India.

            Citroen Basalt prices to be announced on 9 August

            Citroen Basalt prices to be announced on 9 August

            By Jay Shah08/08/2024 08:13:54

            The prices of the Citroen Basalt will be announced in India on 9 August, 2024.

            Tata Curvv EV launched at Rs. 17.49 lakh

            Tata Curvv EV launched at Rs. 17.49 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale08/07/2024 19:12:36

            Tata Motors has launched the Curvv EV in the country at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 17.99 lakh.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Curvv EV

            Tata Curvv EV

            ₹ 17.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.13 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 16.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach

            Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach

            ₹ 3.05 - 3.75 Crore

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            ₹ 17.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Kia Carnival

            Kia Carnival

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Tata Punch facelift

            Tata Punch facelift

            ₹ 6.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Lamborghini Urus SE

            Lamborghini Urus SE

            ₹ 4.57 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

            ₹ 1.10 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet

            Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet

            ₹ 1.10 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv EV

            Tata Curvv EV

            ₹ 17.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars