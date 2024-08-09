Citroen Basalt launched in India at Rs. 7.99 lakh

Citroen India has launched the Basalt coupe SUV in India at a starting price of Rs.7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in three variants and two engine options, the Basalt is the direct rival to the Tata Curvv.

The Basalt is powered by 1.2-litre petrol engines in two states of tune – naturally aspirated and turbo. The former puts out 80bhp and the latter produces 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

In terms of features, besides the coupe body style, the Basalt is equipped with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, projector headlamps, automatic climate control, rear AV vents, and an armrest with cup holders for the second-row occupants.

While the Basalt is the first mid-size SUV with a coupe roofline, it will soon be rivalled by the Tata Curvv, prices of which will be announced on 2 September.

