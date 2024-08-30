Citroen Basalt deliveries begin across India

Citroen India launched India’s first mass-market coupe SUV, the Basalt earlier this month. The SUV is available across three variants, namely, You, Plus, and Max, at a starting introductory price of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

After its launch with very aggressive pricing, customers across the country have started getting the coupe SUV delivered. The first-ever delivery of the product took place in Delhi in the presence of Theirry Koskas, CEO, Citroen India. More such delivery ceremonies are scheduled to happen across the country.

The Citroen Basalt is equipped with two powertrain options – a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. While the NA engine is coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox, the more powerful turbo engine comes mated to a six-speed manual and a torque converter unit.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Citroen Basalt:

Variants Ex-showroom Prices 1.2 NA You Rs. 7.99 lakh 1.2 NA Plus Rs. 9.99 lakh 1.2 Turbo Plus Rs. 11.49 lakh 1.2 Turbo AT Plus Rs. 12.79 lakh 1.2 Turbo Max Rs. 12.28 lakh 1.2 Turbo AT Max Rs. 13.62 lakh

Citroen | Basalt | Citroen Basalt