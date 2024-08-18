Citroen Basalt coupe SUV all variants prices revealed

Citroen India has revealed the prices of all the variants of the recently launched Basalt SUV. The coupe SUV is available in three versions: You, Plus, and Max, with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.99 lakh.
Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Citroen Basalt:
|Variants
|Engine
|Ex-showroom
|You
|1.2-litre NA petrol MT
|Rs. 7.99 lakh
|Plus
|1.2-litre NA petrol MT
|Rs. 9.99 lakh
|Plus
|1.2-litre turbo petrol MT
|Rs. 11.49 lakh
|Plus
|1.2-litre turbo petrol AT
|Rs. 12.79 lakh
|Max
|1.2-litre turbo petrol MT
|Rs. 12.28 lakh
|Max
|1.2-litre turbo petrol AT
|Rs. 13.62 lakh
Mechanically, the Citroen Basalt is powered by two powertrain options - a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. Both motors are three-cylinder capable of producing 80bhp/115Nm and 109bhp/190Nm, respectively. As for the transmission options, while the NA engine is paired only with a five-speed manual gearbox, the turbocharged petrol motor is mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter.