Citroen Basalt achieves 4-star BNCAP rating

The Citroen Basalt has achieved a 4-star BNCAP crash test rating. It scored 26.19 out of 32 for adult occupant protection while the child occupant protection was rated at 35.90 out of 49. The stringent testing process put the Basalt through a series of demanding crash tests, where it shone with exceptional results, highlighting its advanced safety features. With over 40 active and passive safety features included as standard, the Basalt employs high-strength steel, Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS), and Ultra High Strength Steel (UHSS) to manage front and side impacts while minimizing cabin intrusion effectively.

Additional advanced safety features include six airbags, an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Control, 3-point seat belts & seat belt reminder for all Seats, and ISOFIX child seat anchors—all standard across variants.

'We take immense pride in Citroen Basalt’s 4-Star rating from Bharat NCAP,' said Shishir Mishra, Brand Director Citroen India. 'This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to ensuring safety is at the forefront of our design philosophy. The Basalt’s impressive safety credentials empower our customers to drive confidently and securely. As the safety discussion evolves among Indian car buyers, we are proud to drive ahead, ensuring that the safety of our customers remains our top priority. We are optimistic that this recognition will reinforce the Basalt's appeal and establish it as a preferred choice in the market.'

