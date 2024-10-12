    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Citroen Basalt achieves 4-star BNCAP rating

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Sunday 13 October 2024,09:10 AM IST

            The Citroen Basalt has achieved a 4-star BNCAP crash test rating. It scored 26.19 out of 32 for adult occupant protection while the child occupant protection was rated at 35.90 out of 49. The stringent testing process put the Basalt through a series of demanding crash tests, where it shone with exceptional results, highlighting its advanced safety features. With over 40 active and passive safety features included as standard, the Basalt employs high-strength steel, Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS), and Ultra High Strength Steel (UHSS) to manage front and side impacts while minimizing cabin intrusion effectively.

            Additional advanced safety features include six airbags, an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Control, 3-point seat belts & seat belt reminder for all Seats, and ISOFIX child seat anchors—all standard across variants.

            'We take immense pride in Citroen Basalt’s 4-Star rating from Bharat NCAP,' said Shishir Mishra, Brand Director Citroen India. 'This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to ensuring safety is at the forefront of our design philosophy. The Basalt’s impressive safety credentials empower our customers to drive confidently and securely. As the safety discussion evolves among Indian car buyers, we are proud to drive ahead, ensuring that the safety of our customers remains our top priority. We are optimistic that this recognition will reinforce the Basalt's appeal and establish it as a preferred choice in the market.'

            Citroen Basalt
            CitroenBasalt ₹ 7.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Citroen CarsUpcoming Citroen Cars
            Citroen | Basalt | Citroen Basalt

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Skoda Kylaq new teaser reveals more details

            Skoda Kylaq new teaser reveals more details

            By Desirazu Venkat10/15/2024 00:24:36

            The Kylaq will be Skoda's smallest car and be officially revealed on November 6

            2025 Jeep Meridian pre-bookings open

            2025 Jeep Meridian pre-bookings open

            By Jay Shah10/14/2024 15:13:35

            Ahead of the official launch of the 2025 Jeep Meridian, the pre-bookings are open for Rs. 51,000.

            Citroen Basalt achieves 4-star BNCAP rating

            Citroen Basalt achieves 4-star BNCAP rating

            By Desirazu Venkat10/12/2024 11:41:28

            . It scored 26.19 out of 32 for adult occupant protection while the child occupant protection was rated at 35.90 out of 49.

            Mahindra XUV 3XO get a price hike of up to Rs. 30,000

            Mahindra XUV 3XO get a price hike of up to Rs. 30,000

            By Jay Shah10/12/2024 18:16:44

            Select variants of Mahindra XUV 3XO attract a price hike of up to Rs. 30,000.

            Toyota Hyryder Festival Limited Edition introduced

            Toyota Hyryder Festival Limited Edition introduced

            By Jay Shah10/12/2024 09:46:06

            The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition gets Rs. 50,817 worth of free accessories.

            Three-door Mahindra Thar retailing with heavy discounts

            Three-door Mahindra Thar retailing with heavy discounts

            By Desirazu Venkat10/11/2024 17:51:34

            The discounts for the three-door Thar max out at Rs 1.75 lakh and are available for select variants only

            Tata Motors patents new terrain mode dial

            Tata Motors patents new terrain mode dial

            By Jay Shah10/11/2024 12:09:25

            Tata Motors patents new terrain mode selector for future cars.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Nissan Magnite

            Nissan Magnite

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz E-Class

            Mercedes-Benz E-Class

            ₹ 78.50 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            ₹ 29.00 - 36.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Audi Q6 e-tron

            Audi Q6 e-tron

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            ₹ 3.04 - 5.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Mahindra XUV.e8

            Mahindra XUV.e8

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Volvo EX40

            Volvo EX40

            ₹ 56.10 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz E-Class

            Mercedes-Benz E-Class

            ₹ 78.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD eMax 7

            BYD eMax 7

            ₹ 26.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Nissan Magnite

            Nissan Magnite

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carnival

            Kia Carnival

            ₹ 63.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars