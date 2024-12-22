Citroen announces year-end discounts for 3 models

    Recently Viewed
            Sunday 22 December, 2024, 09:18 AM IST

            Citroen India has announced massive year-end benefits for its customers. The brand is offering discounts on three of its models with benefits of up to Rs. 1.75 lakh. These discount offers are applicable till 31 December, 2024.

            Citroen Basalt Right Rear Three Quarter

            Firstly, the C3 hatchback is being offered at a starting price of Rs. 6.16 lakh, ex-showroom. With this hatchback, customers can avail discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh. The Aircross SUV can be had with discounts of up to Rs. 1.75 lakh, depending on the variant one chooses. The newly launched Basalt coupe SUV is also on sale with year-end benefits of up to Rs. 80,000.

            Concurrently, Citroen India has also announced a price hike of up to 2 per cent starting from 1 January, 2025 across its model range.

            Citroen Basalt
            CitroenBasalt ₹ 7.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Citroen CarsUpcoming Citroen Cars
            Citroen | Citroen C3 | C3 | Basalt | Citroen Basalt | Aircross | Citroen Aircross

