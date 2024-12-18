Citroen and Jeep to hike prices next month

Joining a long list of automakers, Jeep and Citroen will hike its prices next month. The hike will be up to 2 per cent and will be in effect from 1, January 2025 and will be across their range. The hike has been attributed rising input costs.

In view of the hike, both brands are offering massive discounts across their complete range and these can be availed till 31 December, 2024.

Commenting on the price hike announcement, Shailesh Hazela, Managing Director and CEO, Stellantis India said, “Both Citroen and Jeep brands are aimed to offer customers greater value to its respective audience, and we have been extremely prudent to ensure the value quotient remains above par than what is being offered in the market. While the price revision is necessitated by increasing input costs and exchange rates, we stand steadfast in our commitment to continue to be focused on providing value, high quality, and a great driving experience to its customers”.

