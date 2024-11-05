Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition launched; gets two accessory packages

Citroen India has launched the Aircross Xplorer Edition with a price tag of Rs. 10.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition is based on the mid-spec variants and gets a handful of accessories inside out. The accessory packages are called Standard Pack and Optional Pack, and are priced at Rs. 24,000 and Rs. 51,700, respectively.

As part of the package, the Aircross Xplorer comes fitted with a dash camera, footwell lights, body decals, illuminated scuff plates, hood garnish, and a rear entertainment screen for the left-side passenger.

Under the hood, the Aircross Xplorer continues to be powered by a 1.2-turbo petrol engine in two states of tune. The transmission options include a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Citroen | Aircross | Citroen Aircross