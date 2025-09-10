Citroen Aircross X and CNG in Pipeline for India

Citroen is preparing to introduce two new iterations of the Aircross in India – the feature-loaded Aircross X and a more economical CNG-powered version. Both updates are expected to arrive around the festive season.

The upcoming Aircross X will build on Citroen’s ‘X’ upgrades, which were first showcased on the Basalt X and C3 X. This version of the Aircross is set to bring a richer feature list, including a 360-degree camera, push-button start with keyless entry, full-LED headlamps, ventilated front seats, dual-tone upholstery, and wireless phone mirroring. The brand’s CARA virtual assistant is also likely to be included. While the equipment list grows, the SUV’s powertrain options are expected to stay unchanged. That means it will continue with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, producing 109bhp with torque outputs of 190Nm or 205Nm, depending on whether buyers choose the six-speed manual or six-speed torque-converter automatic.

Alongside it, Citroen is working on introducing a CNG variant of the Aircross, which will be the company’s second CNG-powered model for India after the C3. This version will be available only with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and will come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Instead of being a factory-installed option, Citroen will offer this as a dealer-level certified retrofit, bundled with a three-year or 1 lakh km warranty for the CNG kit. The brand is targeting regions with strong CNG demand such as NCR and Gujarat, while also appealing to fleet operators who prioritise running cost savings. Buyers can expect a price premium of about Rs. 1 lakh over the equivalent petrol-only variant.

