Citroen Aircross Bags 5-Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

Citroen’s Aircross midsize SUV has passed a major safety milestone, securing a five-star rating for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and a four-star rating for Child Occupant Protection (COP) in the recent Bharat NCAP tests..

In the AOP test, the Aircross scored 27.05 out of 32 points, broken down as 11.05/16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and a full 16/16 in the side impact (movable barrier) test. The vehicle also passed the side pole impact test. The safety agency’s report noted that while the protection for legs, knees, and chests ranged from marginal to good, overall the structure held up well.

On child safety, the Aircross achieved a score of 40 out of 49, earning it a four-star rating. It achieved perfect marks in the dynamic crash test (24/24) and CRS installation (12/12), while its vehicle assessment score was more modest (4/13).

All variants of the Aircross come with a comprehensive safety package. This includes six airbags, ISOFIX child-seat anchors, ESC (electronic stability control), tyre pressure monitoring system, hill-hold assist, and three-point seat belts for all seating positions. The SUV also leverages a combination of high-strength steels and ultra high-strength steel in its body shell to help absorb impacts and reduce cabin intrusion.

What’s significant is that the Aircross outperformed Citroen’s earlier model, the Basalt, in the AOP test by 0.86 points, enough to take the Aircross into five-star territory, whereas the Basalt remained at 4 stars.

