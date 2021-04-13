Chevrolet India ensures completion of its Takata Airbag recall

Santosh Nair Tuesday 13 April 2021, 13:37 PM

Chevrolet India continues to deliver on its commitment towards Chevrolet customers in India by ensuring services that keep Chevrolet customers safe. In this context, Chevrolet India wants to reaffirm that if customers own a 2009 to 2017 Model Year Cruze, the vehicle may be involved in a Takata Airbag recall which was announced earlier in February 2019.

Markus Sternberg, VP, Commercial Operations, Chevrolet India, said, “While our aftersales teams at Chevrolet had contacted and completed the required inspections and replacement in over 12,000 vehicles affected by this recall over the past months, there are still a small number of customers who may not have had an opportunity to get their vehicles inspected. Chevrolet is appealing to all those customers to get their vehicle inspected as soon as possible to ensure their safe motoring.”

Chevrolet customers can visit https://www.gmtakataairbag.com/india to verify if their vehicle is affected by this recall. The Chevrolet team asks customers whose vehicles are affected to call the Chevrolet contact centre at 1800 208 8080 to make a reservation and get their vehicle inspected for free, at the earliest.