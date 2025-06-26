CarTrade Labs to Drive Innovation and Shape the Future of Technology

Labs Announced

CarTrade Tech Limited announced the launch of CarTrade Labs, an innovation hub focused on building future technology. It has been envisioned as a high-impact initiative that will harness the power of generative AI, data science, and rapid experimentation to accelerate innovation and unlock new growth opportunities across CarTrade Tech’s ecosystem including CarWale, BikeWale, OLX India and Shriram Automall.

Commitment to Building World-class Technology

The lab represents a long-term commitment to building world-class technology for the automotive space and broader commerce ecosystem. From AI-powered dealer management systems and pricing intelligence engines to intelligent chatbots and seamless digital retail journeys, CarTrade Labs will focus on building cutting-edge solutions for consumers, dealers, OEMs, and ecosystem partners.

Structured as an independent, agile unit within CarTrade Tech, the Lab will bring together top-tier product strategists, engineers, designers, and data scientists to test, iterate, and scale breakthrough ideas rapidly. It will work closely with business verticals to ensure real-world application and measurable impact. The Lab will also explore collaborations with external startups, academic institutions, and global technology providers to lead the next wave of digital innovation and emerging technologies.

Official Statement

“With CarTrade Labs, we’re laying the foundation for the next decade of innovation in mobility and commerce. It’s a platform to reimagine, build, and scale world-class technology that creates real impact for consumers, dealers, and the ecosystem. It will give us the edge to continuously reinvent ourselves, build transformative products, and stay at the forefront of the industry,” said Varun Sanghi, President, CarTrade Tech.

