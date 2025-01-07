    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            BYD SeaLion 7 to debut in India next week

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Tuesday 07 January 2025,13:55 PM IST

            Chinese automobile brand BYD has confirmed its participation at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. The carmaker, among its current range of offerings, will bring in a new product, called the SeaLion 7. This will mark the unveiling of the India-spec version, with a launch slated to take place by March 2025.

            BYD SeaLion 7 Front View

            Propelled by the signature Blade Battery technology from BYD, it is offered with capacities of 82.5kWh and 91.3kWh units, paired with single and dual-motors, respectively. The company claims a range of up to 502km on a single full charge.

            BYD SeaLion 7 Front View

            On the design front, the new SeaLion 7 features sweptback headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, triangular inserts on either side of the front bumper, flush-fitting door handles, machined alloy wheels, sloping roofline, wraparound LED taillights, LED light bar on the tailgate, and a sporty rear diffuser.

            BYD SeaLion 7 Dashboard

            In terms of features, the BYD SeaLion 7 will come equipped with a four-spoke multifunction steering wheel, fully digital coloured instrument cluster, floating 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with rotation function, ambient lighting, 50W wireless mobile charger, panoramic sunroof, HUD, ADAS suite, and a 360-degree camera.

            BYD SeaLion 7
            BYDSeaLion 7 ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All BYD CarsUpcoming BYD Cars
            BYD | SeaLion 7 | BYD SeaLion 7

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e top variant prices start at Rs. 26.9 lakh

            Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e top variant prices start at Rs. 26.9 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/08/2025 12:40:20

            Mahindra will commence bookings of the XEV 9e and BE 6 on 14 February.

            BYD SeaLion 7 to debut in India next week

            BYD SeaLion 7 to debut in India next week

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/07/2025 13:55:12

            The fourth offering from BYD will be launched in Q1 2025.

            Hyundai Creta and Venue prices hiked

            Hyundai Creta and Venue prices hiked

            By Jay Shah01/07/2025 12:11:44

            Hyundai India has hiked the prices of Venue and Creta SUVs from January 2025.

            Hyundai Creta Electric interior and safety features revealed

            Hyundai Creta Electric interior and safety features revealed

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/06/2025 14:52:15

            Hyundai continues to drip feed us with more information of the new Creta Electric just about 10 days ahead of its price announcement.

            Renault to drive in new-gen Kiger and Triber later this year

            Renault to drive in new-gen Kiger and Triber later this year

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/05/2025 16:21:59

            It will be followed by the new Duster in 2026.

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara first teaser out; reveals new details

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara first teaser out; reveals new details

            By Jay Shah01/05/2025 10:41:59

            Maruti Suzuki releases first teaser of e Vitara with new details.

            Hyundai Creta Electric pre-bookings open for Rs. 25,000

            Hyundai Creta Electric pre-bookings open for Rs. 25,000

            By Jay Shah01/05/2025 10:25:58

            Ahead of 17 January launch, Hyundai India has opened official pre-bookings of Creta Electric.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            ₹ 6.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra BE 6

            Mahindra BE 6

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.13 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.85 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            ₹ 3.04 - 5.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Hyundai Creta Electric

            Hyundai Creta Electric

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            BMW New X3

            BMW New X3

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            MG Mifa 9

            MG Mifa 9

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            BYD SeaLion 7

            BYD SeaLion 7

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Toyota Camry

            Toyota Camry

            ₹ 48.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda Amaze

            Honda Amaze

            ₹ 8.04 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q7

            Audi Q7

            ₹ 88.66 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XEV 9e

            Mahindra XEV 9e

            ₹ 21.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra BE 6

            Mahindra BE 6

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars