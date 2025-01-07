BYD SeaLion 7 to debut in India next week

Chinese automobile brand BYD has confirmed its participation at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. The carmaker, among its current range of offerings, will bring in a new product, called the SeaLion 7. This will mark the unveiling of the India-spec version, with a launch slated to take place by March 2025.

Propelled by the signature Blade Battery technology from BYD, it is offered with capacities of 82.5kWh and 91.3kWh units, paired with single and dual-motors, respectively. The company claims a range of up to 502km on a single full charge.

On the design front, the new SeaLion 7 features sweptback headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, triangular inserts on either side of the front bumper, flush-fitting door handles, machined alloy wheels, sloping roofline, wraparound LED taillights, LED light bar on the tailgate, and a sporty rear diffuser.

In terms of features, the BYD SeaLion 7 will come equipped with a four-spoke multifunction steering wheel, fully digital coloured instrument cluster, floating 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with rotation function, ambient lighting, 50W wireless mobile charger, panoramic sunroof, HUD, ADAS suite, and a 360-degree camera.

