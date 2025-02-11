    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            BYD Sealion 7 price announcement on 17 February

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 11 February 2025,09:40 AM IST

            BYD India is gearing up to announce pricing for its new electric SUV, the Sealion 7, on February 17, 2025. Unveiled at Auto Expo 2025, the Sealion 7 is based on the Seal electric sedan, and is available for booking with a token amount of Rs. 70,000.

            BYD SeaLion 7 Dashboard

            The electric SUV will be offered in two trims - Premium and Performance. Both variants boast a 15.6-inch infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, a panoramic glass roof, ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, digital instrument panel, dual-zone climate control, 11 airbags, and a 12-speaker sound system.

            Powering the Sealion 7 is an 82.56kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of up to 567km. The Performance variant with an all-wheel-drive motor generates 523bhp and 690Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100kmph sprint in 4.5 seconds. Meanwhile, the Performance variant with a rear-wheel-set motor is tuned to produce 308bhp.

            BYD Sealion 7
            BYDSealion 7 ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All BYD CarsUpcoming BYD Cars
            BYD | SeaLion 7 | BYD SeaLion 7

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            New-gen Kia Seltos spied testing internationally

            New-gen Kia Seltos spied testing internationally

            By Haji Chakralwale02/12/2025 13:43:52

            Kia is working on the next-gen version of its globally popular model, the Seltos SUV. Its camouflaged version was recently spotted doing test runs in the brand’s home country.

            BYD Sealion 7 price announcement on 17 February

            BYD Sealion 7 price announcement on 17 February

            By Jay Shah02/11/2025 07:43:54

            BYD Sealion 7 ex-showroom prices to be announced on 17 February.

            Entire Honda cars range is now E20 fuel compliant

            Entire Honda cars range is now E20 fuel compliant

            By Jay Shah02/11/2025 07:28:08

            Honda City, Amaze, Elevate, and City e:HEV are now E20 fuel compliant.

            Hyundai Exter and Aura new variants introduced

            Hyundai Exter and Aura new variants introduced

            By Jay Shah02/09/2025 11:35:43

            Hyundai Aura and Hyundai Exter get new variants with additional features.

            2025 MG Astor launched in India; prices start at Rs. 10 lakh

            2025 MG Astor launched in India; prices start at Rs. 10 lakh

            By Jay Shah02/07/2025 11:14:08

            2025 MG Astor gets new features.

            Maruti Fronx prices hiked

            Maruti Fronx prices hiked

            By Desirazu Venkat02/06/2025 15:05:12

            Prices of the Maruti Fronx has been hiked by up to Rs. 5500

            Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e full price list out!

            Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e full price list out!

            By Haji Chakralwale02/06/2025 14:29:15

            Mahindra has announced the prices of all the variants of the BE 6 and the XEV 9e.

            Featured Cars

            Kia Syros

            Kia Syros

            ₹ 9.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Sealion 7

            BYD Sealion 7

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            Audi RS Q8 facelift

            Audi RS Q8 facelift

            ₹ 2.20 - 2.30 Crore

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Skoda Octavia facelift

            Skoda Octavia facelift

            ₹ 35.00 - 40.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Audi Q6 e-tron

            Audi Q6 e-tron

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            ₹ 3.00 - 3.50 Crore

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Kia Syros

            Kia Syros

            ₹ 9.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lotus Emeya

            Lotus Emeya

            ₹ 2.34 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lotus Emira

            Lotus Emira

            ₹ 3.22 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW iX1 LWB

            BMW iX1 LWB

            ₹ 49.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta Electric

            Hyundai Creta Electric

            ₹ 17.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars