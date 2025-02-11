BYD Sealion 7 price announcement on 17 February

BYD India is gearing up to announce pricing for its new electric SUV, the Sealion 7, on February 17, 2025. Unveiled at Auto Expo 2025, the Sealion 7 is based on the Seal electric sedan, and is available for booking with a token amount of Rs. 70,000.

The electric SUV will be offered in two trims - Premium and Performance. Both variants boast a 15.6-inch infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, a panoramic glass roof, ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, digital instrument panel, dual-zone climate control, 11 airbags, and a 12-speaker sound system.

Powering the Sealion 7 is an 82.56kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of up to 567km. The Performance variant with an all-wheel-drive motor generates 523bhp and 690Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100kmph sprint in 4.5 seconds. Meanwhile, the Performance variant with a rear-wheel-set motor is tuned to produce 308bhp.

BYD | SeaLion 7 | BYD SeaLion 7