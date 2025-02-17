BYD Sealion 7 launched at Rs. 48.9 lakh

The BYD Sealion 7 has finally been launched at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 48.9 lakh. It can be had in two variants, namely, Premium and Performance, the latter has an asking price of Rs. 54.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of features, the BYD Sealion 7 comes loaded with a 15.6-inch rotatable infotainment screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital instrument panel, heads-up display, 12-speaker music system, panoramic glass roof, 50W wireless charger, Level 2 ADAS suite with driver fatigue monitoring system, powered tailgate, and a 360-degree camera.

The BYD Sealion 7 is equipped with an 82.56 kWh battery pack as standard, offering a claimed driving range of 542 km for the Performance variant and 567 km for the Premium variant. The top-tier Performance version produces 523bhp and 690 Nm of peak torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

