            BYD Sealion 7 launched at Rs. 48.9 lakh

            Haji Chakralwale

            Monday 17 February 2025,15:14 PM IST

            The BYD Sealion 7 has finally been launched at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 48.9 lakh. It can be had in two variants, namely, Premium and Performance, the latter has an asking price of Rs. 54.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

            BYD Sealion 7 Dashboard

            In terms of features, the BYD Sealion 7 comes loaded with a 15.6-inch rotatable infotainment screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital instrument panel, heads-up display, 12-speaker music system, panoramic glass roof, 50W wireless charger, Level 2 ADAS suite with driver fatigue monitoring system, powered tailgate, and a 360-degree camera.

            The BYD Sealion 7 is equipped with an 82.56 kWh battery pack as standard, offering a claimed driving range of 542 km for the Performance variant and 567 km for the Premium variant. The top-tier Performance version produces 523bhp and 690 Nm of peak torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

            BYD Sealion 7
            By Haji Chakralwale02/17/2025 15:14:10

            BYD India has announced the prices of the Sealion 7 SUV. It is available in two variants with prices starting from Rs. 48.9 lakh.

            Audi RS Q8 Performance launched in India; priced at Rs. 2.49 crore

            Audi RS Q8 Performance launched in India; priced at Rs. 2.49 crore

            By Jay Shah02/17/2025 14:10:10

            Audi ES Q8 Performance launched in India for Rs. 2.49 crore (ex-showroom).

            2025 Renault Kiger & Triber launched

            2025 Renault Kiger & Triber launched

            By Jay Shah02/17/2025 13:00:28

            2025 Renault Kiger & Triber launched at Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

            BYD Sealion 7 deliveries to commence on 7 March

            BYD Sealion 7 deliveries to commence on 7 March

            By Haji Chakralwale02/15/2025 20:42:19

            BYD India is preparing to announce the prices of the Sealion 7 in the coming week. Following this announcement, customers who have reserved the all-electric SUV will begin receiving their deliveries starting from March 7.

            Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Edition launched

            Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Edition launched

            By Jay Shah02/15/2025 10:42:46

            Tata Harrier Stealth and Safari Stealth Editions prices announced.

            Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e garner over 30,000 bookings in one day

            Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e garner over 30,000 bookings in one day

            By Jay Shah02/15/2025 10:31:50

            Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e collectively record 30,179 bookings.

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire prices hiked by up to Rs. 10,000

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire prices hiked by up to Rs. 10,000

            By Haji Chakralwale02/14/2025 14:39:08

            Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of the Dzire sedan by up to Rs. 10,000.

