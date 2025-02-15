BYD Sealion 7 deliveries to commence on 7 March

BYD India is preparing to announce the prices of the Sealion 7 in the coming week. Following this announcement, customers who have reserved the all-electric SUV will begin receiving their deliveries starting from March 7.

The Sealion 7 will be made available in two variants, namely, Premium and Performance. Notably, both versions will come equipped with an 82.56kWh battery pack with a maximum driving range of up to 567km on a single charge.

The Performance variant of the Sealion 7 is capable of producing 523bhp and 690Nm of peak torque. In this guise, the Sealion 7 can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

BYD | SeaLion 7 | BYD SeaLion 7