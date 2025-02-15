    Recently Viewed
            BYD Sealion 7 deliveries to commence on 7 March

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Saturday 15 February 2025,20:42 PM IST

            BYD India is preparing to announce the prices of the Sealion 7 in the coming week. Following this announcement, customers who have reserved the all-electric SUV will begin receiving their deliveries starting from March 7.

            The Sealion 7 will be made available in two variants, namely, Premium and Performance. Notably, both versions will come equipped with an 82.56kWh battery pack with a maximum driving range of up to 567km on a single charge.

            The Performance variant of the Sealion 7 is capable of producing 523bhp and 690Nm of peak torque. In this guise, the Sealion 7 can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

            BYD Sealion 7 deliveries to commence on 7 March

            BYD Sealion 7 deliveries to commence on 7 March

            By Haji Chakralwale02/15/2025 20:42:19

            Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Edition launched

            Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Edition launched

            By Jay Shah02/15/2025 10:42:46

            Tata Harrier Stealth and Safari Stealth Editions prices announced.

            Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e garner over 30,000 bookings in one day

            Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e garner over 30,000 bookings in one day

            By Jay Shah02/15/2025 10:31:50

            Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e collectively record 30,179 bookings.

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire prices hiked by up to Rs. 10,000

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire prices hiked by up to Rs. 10,000

            By Haji Chakralwale02/14/2025 14:39:08

            Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of the Dzire sedan by up to Rs. 10,000.

            Kia Seltos, Sonet, and Carens prices hiked

            Kia Seltos, Sonet, and Carens prices hiked

            By Jay Shah02/13/2025 09:43:10

            Kia Seltos, Kia Sonet, and Kia Carens prices hiked from February 2025.

            New Hyundai Venue testing begins

            New Hyundai Venue testing begins

            By Jay Shah02/12/2025 16:55:39

            New Hyundai Venue spied testing.

            New-gen Kia Seltos spied testing internationally

            New-gen Kia Seltos spied testing internationally

            By Haji Chakralwale02/12/2025 13:43:52

            Kia is working on the next-gen version of its globally popular model, the Seltos SUV. Its camouflaged version was recently spotted doing test runs in the brand’s home country.

