            BYD Launches Super e-Platform: 1,000kW Chargers, New 580kW Motor Developed

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Sunday 30 March 2025,21:15 PM IST

            With yet another stride made in EV technology, BYD recently launched their flagship Super e-Platform, featuring flash-charging batteries, 30,000rpm motor, and new silicon carbide (SiC) power chips. The platform upgrades core electronics, unlocking charging speeds of 1,000kW (1mW), which is faster than Tesla’s v4 supercharger that tops out at 500kW for electric cars. Charging at a speed of 10C, the BYD superchargers can pump 2km range in a second, effectively providing 400km range in five minutes. This is similar to the time taken to refuel ICE cars. A deployment of 4,000 such chargers is on the charts for China.

            The Super e-platform also delivers a single-module, single-platform motor that would deliver over 300kmph top speed. The motor will initially be made available on the Han-L and the Tang-L, which are available for pre-orders in China.

            The Tech

            The newly launched flash charging battery has ultra-fast ion channels from the positive to the negative electrode, which the automaker claims a 50 per cent reduction in internal resistance, thus allowing a record-breaking 10C charging speed. Additionally, the 30,000rpm motor has been claimed to provide enhanced power delivery despite the size reduction.

            BYD Sealion 7 Left Side View

            India Potential

            Currently, the biggest challenge with EV adoption in India is a synthesis of limited infrastructure and concerns over fast charging. Rightfully so, higher temperatures in the country have frequently raised concerns of potential thermal runaways. However, advancing technologies in the EV industry have allayed these concerns up to a certain extent. Given that this technology is still at a nascent stage, it may take a while before eventually making headways in the country. The trajectory made by BYD could also inspire innovation in different parts of the world, including India. Such charging technology not only helps with rapid yet thermally efficient charging, but also plays part in increasing EV adoption rates.

            BYD’s latest strides in India include the launch of the Sealion 7 and the MY25 update for the Atto 3, the latter of which has already sold about 3,100 units. The Atto 3 is powered by 49.92kWh and 60.48kWh battery packs, getting an ARAI-claimed range of 468km and 521km, respectively. Its ex-showroom prices start at Rs. 24.99 lakh.

            BYD Atto 3 ₹ 24.99 Lakh Onwards
