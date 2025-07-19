BYD India Opens New EV Showroom in Haryana

BYD India has inaugurated its 42nd dealership showroom in the country, located in Sonipat, Haryana. The new facility has been launched in partnership with Samta BYD (Samta Greentech LLP), marking the second such collaboration after the Karnal outlet.

The showroom will offer the complete range of BYD’s electric passenger vehicles, including the BYD Sealion 7, Seal, Atto 3, and eMAX 7. In addition to vehicle display, the facility provides test drives, financing solutions, and after-sales services.

Spanning 2,000 sq. ft., the dealership is staffed by trained professionals and aims to enhance customer engagement in the region. The move is part of BYD’s strategy to strengthen its presence in North India, particularly in markets like Haryana, which the company views as having high potential for EV adoption.

According to BYD India, this expansion reflects its ongoing commitment to promoting clean mobility across India. The Sonipat outlet is positioned to serve growing demand in the region, building on the benchmark set by its Karnal facility, which includes a fully equipped workshop.

