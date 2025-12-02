    Recently Viewed
            BYD India Announces Price Hike for Sealion 7 from January 2026

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Wednesday 03 December 2025,07:39 AM IST

            BYD India has confirmed that prices for the Sealion 7 electric SUV will increase from 1 January, 2026. Customers who book the model on or before 31 December 2025 will continue to receive the SUV at the current ex-showroom prices. The Sealion 7 has already crossed 2,000 units in sales since its launch, highlighting strong customer demand for the premium electric SUV.

            The Sealion 7 Premium is currently priced at Rs. 48.90 lakh, ex-showroom while the Performance variant is priced at Rs. 54.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Since its showcase at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the SUV has gained steady traction among EV buyers.

            BYD Sealion 7 Dashboard

            Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles Business at BYD India, said the Sealion 7 has connected well with customers across the country and that the planned price revision ensures buyers still have an opportunity to avail the existing prices until the end of the year. He added that with the brand’s expanding dealership network and customer touchpoints, the Sealion 7 will remain a core product in BYD India’s premium EV portfolio.

            Both variants of the Sealion 7 come with an 82.56kWh battery pack, with the Performance trim producing 390 kW and 690 Nm and achieving 0 to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds. The Premium variant makes 523bhp and 380Nm and a sprint time of 0 to 100kmph in 6.7 seconds. The Performance delivers a range of 542km while the Premium variant can go 567km on a full charge as per the NEDC cycle. The Sealion 7 measures 4,830 mm in length and offers a wheelbase of 2,930 mm.

            BYD Sealion 7 Right Rear Three Quarter

            BYD India currently has 47 showrooms across 40 cities and continues to strengthen its retail presence for faster deliveries and a better customer experience.

