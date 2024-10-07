    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            BYD eMAX7 India launch tomorrow

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Monday 07 October 2024,18:58 PM IST

            BYD is updating the e6 MPV by upgrading it to the eMAX7 and the people mover will be launched in India tomorrow. Sold globally as the H6, it now offers an updated feature list, three rows of seating and an upgraded range.

            The overall shape stays the same as the e6 but now with a new face, and design for the alloy wheels and tail lamps. Inside, BYD is expected to offer both six and seven-seat configurations with a brown over-black colour scheme for the upholstery and dashboard. The upgraded feature list includes dual digital screens, AC vents for the third row, level-2 ADAS, 360-degree camera and a full LED light package. BYD will offer the eMAX7 with a 71.8kWh battery pack having a range to 530km on a full charge. A singular electric motor produces 204bhp/310Nm of torque powering the front wheels.

            On paper at least, the eMAX7 appears to be putting up a strong fight to the Innova family both Hycross and Crysta. It has range, space and features. The big question now is pricing which if it manages to stay close to either vehicle then BYD will taste success with this car, especially in the luxury fleet market.

            BYD eMax 7
            BYDeMax 7 ₹ 26.90 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All BYD CarsUpcoming BYD Cars
            BYD | eMax 7 | BYD eMax 7

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Next-generation Hyundai Venue spied

            Next-generation Hyundai Venue spied

            By Desirazu Venkat10/08/2024 19:06:06

            This new Venue coud be launched in India in 2026

            BYD eMAX 7 launched in India; prices start at Rs. 26.90 lakh

            BYD eMAX 7 launched in India; prices start at Rs. 26.90 lakh

            By Jay Shah10/08/2024 13:59:51

            BYD India has launched the eMax 7 at a starting price of Rs. 26.90 lakh. It is available in two variants, namely, Superior and Premium, with two battery pack options.

            BYD eMAX7 India launch tomorrow

            BYD eMAX7 India launch tomorrow

            By Desirazu Venkat10/07/2024 18:58:55

            The eMAX7 is the replacement for the E6 MPV

            Honda introduces upgraded extended warranty programme

            Honda introduces upgraded extended warranty programme

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/06/2024 20:21:58

            The extended programme is available for Elevate, City, City e:HEV and Amaze.

            Tata Nexon CNG starts reaching showrooms across India

            Tata Nexon CNG starts reaching showrooms across India

            By Haji Chakralwale10/04/2024 19:06:56

            The newly launched Tata Nexon CNG has started to arrive at dealerships across country.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx logs 1.76 lakh bookings in 60 minutes

            Mahindra Thar Roxx logs 1.76 lakh bookings in 60 minutes

            By Jay Shah10/04/2024 17:25:10

            The Mahindra Thar Roxx garners over 1.76 lakh bookings in 60 minutes.

            2024 Nissan Magnite launched in India; prices remain unchanged at Rs. 5.99 lakh

            2024 Nissan Magnite launched in India; prices remain unchanged at Rs. 5.99 lakh

            By Jay Shah10/04/2024 15:37:37

            The Nissan Magnite facelift 2024 has been launched at Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

            Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

            ₹ 80.00 - 90.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            ₹ 29.00 - 36.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Mahindra XUV.e8

            Mahindra XUV.e8

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Audi Q6 e-tron

            Audi Q6 e-tron

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            BYD eMax 7

            BYD eMax 7

            ₹ 26.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Nissan Magnite

            Nissan Magnite

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carnival

            Kia Carnival

            ₹ 63.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia EV9

            Kia EV9

            ₹ 1.30 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen Aircross

            Citroen Aircross

            ₹ 8.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars