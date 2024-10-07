BYD eMAX7 India launch tomorrow

BYD is updating the e6 MPV by upgrading it to the eMAX7 and the people mover will be launched in India tomorrow. Sold globally as the H6, it now offers an updated feature list, three rows of seating and an upgraded range.

The overall shape stays the same as the e6 but now with a new face, and design for the alloy wheels and tail lamps. Inside, BYD is expected to offer both six and seven-seat configurations with a brown over-black colour scheme for the upholstery and dashboard. The upgraded feature list includes dual digital screens, AC vents for the third row, level-2 ADAS, 360-degree camera and a full LED light package. BYD will offer the eMAX7 with a 71.8kWh battery pack having a range to 530km on a full charge. A singular electric motor produces 204bhp/310Nm of torque powering the front wheels.

On paper at least, the eMAX7 appears to be putting up a strong fight to the Innova family both Hycross and Crysta. It has range, space and features. The big question now is pricing which if it manages to stay close to either vehicle then BYD will taste success with this car, especially in the luxury fleet market.

