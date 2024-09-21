    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            BYD eMAX7 India launch on 8 October; bookings open

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Saturday 21 September 2024,11:21 AM IST

            BYD India is set to announce the eMAX 7 electric MPV prices on 8 October. It is the successor to the e6 and will sport a new front fascia, revamped interior, and three-row seating layout. The bookings for the eMAX 7 have commenced from today for a token amount of Rs. 51,000.

            The eMAX 7 will feature a revised headlamp cluster with LED and integrated DRLs. It will also get a new tail lamp design and different alloy wheels. Inside, the dashboard of the eMAX 7 will be dominated by a larger 12.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, new drive selector, two wireless charging pads, and a new steering wheel along with third-row seats.

            While the international-spec eMAX 7 is available with 55.4kWh and 71.8kWh battery packs, we expect the latter to be brought to India. It has a claimed range of 530km, it has an output of 204bhp.

            The BYD eMAX 7 will rival the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Toyota Innova Hycross and is expected to have a starting price of Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

            BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)
            BYDeMAX 7 (e6 facelift) ₹ 30.00 - 32.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All BYD CarsUpcoming BYD Cars
            BYD | eMAX 7 (e6 facelift) | BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            BYD eMAX7 India launch on 8 October; bookings open

            BYD eMAX7 India launch on 8 October; bookings open

            By Jay Shah09/21/2024 11:21:39

            The ex-showroom prices of BYD eMAX7 will be announced on 8 October.

            Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition launched at Rs. 5.65 lakh

            Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition launched at Rs. 5.65 lakh

            By Jay Shah09/20/2024 11:51:46

            Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition launched at Rs. 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

            MG to launch 4 new luxury cars; new premium showrooms in the works

            MG to launch 4 new luxury cars; new premium showrooms in the works

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/20/2024 07:53:37

            The first luxury offering to arrive in Q1 2025.

            BMW X7 Signature Edition launched in India; priced at Rs. 1.33 crore

            BMW X7 Signature Edition launched in India; priced at Rs. 1.33 crore

            By Jay Shah09/19/2024 14:39:47

            The BMW X7 Signature Edition has been launched at Rs. 1.33 crore (ex-showroom).

            Updated Tata Punch launched at Rs. 6.12 lakh

            Updated Tata Punch launched at Rs. 6.12 lakh

            By Jay Shah09/19/2024 13:58:00

            The 2024 Tata Punch gets new features and revised starting price.

            Renault launches Kwid, Kiger, and Triber Night & Day Editions in India

            Renault launches Kwid, Kiger, and Triber Night & Day Editions in India

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/18/2024 12:28:34

            Bookings opened on 17 September.

            Hyundai launches Venue Adventure Edition at Rs. 10.15 lakh

            Hyundai launches Venue Adventure Edition at Rs. 10.15 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/17/2024 12:11:15

            Available only with petrol engines.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Alcazar

            Hyundai Alcazar

            ₹ 14.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Kia New EV9

            Kia New EV9

            ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Kia Carnival

            Kia Carnival

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Nissan Magnite facelift

            Nissan Magnite facelift

            ₹ 6.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)

            BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)

            ₹ 30.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

            Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

            ₹ 80.00 - 90.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            ₹ 29.00 - 36.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

            ₹ 1.41 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 13.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Alcazar

            Hyundai Alcazar

            ₹ 14.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

            ₹ 2.25 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars