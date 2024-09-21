BYD eMAX7 India launch on 8 October; bookings open

BYD India is set to announce the eMAX 7 electric MPV prices on 8 October. It is the successor to the e6 and will sport a new front fascia, revamped interior, and three-row seating layout. The bookings for the eMAX 7 have commenced from today for a token amount of Rs. 51,000.

The eMAX 7 will feature a revised headlamp cluster with LED and integrated DRLs. It will also get a new tail lamp design and different alloy wheels. Inside, the dashboard of the eMAX 7 will be dominated by a larger 12.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, new drive selector, two wireless charging pads, and a new steering wheel along with third-row seats.

While the international-spec eMAX 7 is available with 55.4kWh and 71.8kWh battery packs, we expect the latter to be brought to India. It has a claimed range of 530km, it has an output of 204bhp.

The BYD eMAX 7 will rival the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Toyota Innova Hycross and is expected to have a starting price of Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

