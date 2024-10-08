    Recently Viewed
            BYD eMAX 7 launched in India; prices start at Rs. 26.90 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 08 October 2024,13:59 PM IST

            BYD India has launched the eMAX 7 at a starting price of Rs. 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It replaces the older e6 electric MPV and is offered across two variants, two battery pack options and four exterior colours.

            The eMAX 7 can be had in Superior and Premium variants that house 71.8kWh and 55.4kWh battery packs with claimed ranges of 530km and 420km, respectively. The top-spec Superior boasts a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 8.6 seconds.

            BYD eMax 7 Left Front Three Quarter

            The changes to the outside include new front fascia with redesigned headlamps and new fore and aft bumpers. The design for the 17-inch alloy wheels is new and the eMAX 7 is available in Cosmos Black, Crystal White, Harbour Grey, and Quartz Blue exterior shades.

            The cabin of the eMAX 7 is thoroughly revamped and the rotatable 12.3-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity takes the centre stage. It is available with six and seven seat options and comes equipped with air purifier, five-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic glass roof, electric tailgate, and automatic climate control. The safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, and ADAS.

            Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the BYD eMax 7:

            BYD eMax 7 Premium 6S – Rs. 26.90 lakh

            BYD eMax 7 Premium 7S – Rs. 27.50 lakh

            BYD eMax 7 Superior 6S – Rs. 29.30 lakh

            BYD eMax 7 Superior 7S – Rs. 29.90 lakh

            BYD eMax 7
            BYDeMax 7 ₹ 26.90 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All BYD CarsUpcoming BYD Cars
            BYD | eMax 7 | BYD eMax 7

