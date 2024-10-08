BYD eMAX 7 launched in India; prices start at Rs. 26.90 lakh

BYD India has launched the eMAX 7 at a starting price of Rs. 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It replaces the older e6 electric MPV and is offered across two variants, two battery pack options and four exterior colours.

The eMAX 7 can be had in Superior and Premium variants that house 71.8kWh and 55.4kWh battery packs with claimed ranges of 530km and 420km, respectively. The top-spec Superior boasts a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 8.6 seconds.

The changes to the outside include new front fascia with redesigned headlamps and new fore and aft bumpers. The design for the 17-inch alloy wheels is new and the eMAX 7 is available in Cosmos Black, Crystal White, Harbour Grey, and Quartz Blue exterior shades.

The cabin of the eMAX 7 is thoroughly revamped and the rotatable 12.3-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity takes the centre stage. It is available with six and seven seat options and comes equipped with air purifier, five-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic glass roof, electric tailgate, and automatic climate control. The safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, and ADAS.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the BYD eMax 7:

BYD eMax 7 Premium 6S – Rs. 26.90 lakh

BYD eMax 7 Premium 7S – Rs. 27.50 lakh

BYD eMax 7 Superior 6S – Rs. 29.30 lakh

BYD eMax 7 Superior 7S – Rs. 29.90 lakh

BYD | eMax 7 | BYD eMax 7