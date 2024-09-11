    Recently Viewed
            BYD e6 facelift christened eMax 7; to be launched in India soon

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 11 September 2024,16:54 PM IST

            BYD India has released the first teaser of its upcoming model. It will be the facelift of the existing e6 electric MPV and be renamed eMax 7.

            BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift) Right Front Three Quarter

            The BYD eMax 7 made its global debut a few weeks back with a different front fascia and updated cabin. The eMax 7 will get the new family face with a single slat front grille flanked by new LED headlamps. It will also bring new design for the alloy wheels along with connected LED tail lamps.

            BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift) Dashboard

            Inside, the cabin of the eMax 7 will come equipped with a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a glass roof, ADAS suite, wireless charging pad, and six and seven-seat configurations.

            Under the floor, the eMax 7 will get the same 71.8kWh battery pack. However, it will now be tuned to produce an increased power output at 201bhp and 310Nm of torque. It is also expected to boast a claimed driving range of 530km.

            BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)
            BYDeMAX 7 (e6 facelift) ₹ 30.00 - 32.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All BYD CarsUpcoming BYD Cars
            BYD | eMAX 7 (e6 facelift) | BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)

            The BYD eMax 7 will be launched in India soon.

            All Popular Cars