BYD e6 facelift christened eMax 7; to be launched in India soon

BYD India has released the first teaser of its upcoming model. It will be the facelift of the existing e6 electric MPV and be renamed eMax 7.

The BYD eMax 7 made its global debut a few weeks back with a different front fascia and updated cabin. The eMax 7 will get the new family face with a single slat front grille flanked by new LED headlamps. It will also bring new design for the alloy wheels along with connected LED tail lamps.

Inside, the cabin of the eMax 7 will come equipped with a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a glass roof, ADAS suite, wireless charging pad, and six and seven-seat configurations.

Under the floor, the eMax 7 will get the same 71.8kWh battery pack. However, it will now be tuned to produce an increased power output at 201bhp and 310Nm of torque. It is also expected to boast a claimed driving range of 530km.

