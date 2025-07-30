BYD Atto 2 Electric SUV Spotted Testing in India

A test mule of the BYD Atto 2 electric SUV was recently spotted on Indian roads, signalling a likely launch in India in the near future. Positioned below the Atto 3, this model is expected to offer BYD a more affordable entry in the compact EV segment.

Globally unveiled at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show, the Atto 2 is marketed as the Yuan Up in China and Yuan Pro in Brazil. It measures approximately 4,310 mm in length, with a boxy, upright stance that differentiates it from its larger sibling.

The interior includes a 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen and an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. Other expected features include a panoramic sunroof, heated and power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery and ambient lighting.

At present, the China-spec Atto 2 runs a 45.1 kWh battery powering a single electric motor producing 175bhp and 290Nm torque, which delivers an NEDC-rated range of 380km.

BYD India has not officially confirmed the Atto 2 launch. Its eventual pricing will be key, as the model is expected to compete with rivals such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV and the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

