            BYD Atto 3 makes India debut; bookings open

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Tuesday 11 October 2022,13:51 PM IST

            BYD (Build Your Dreams) has unveiled the all-electric Atto 3 in India. Simultaneously, it has also commenced bookings for the electric crossover SUV for Rs 50,000, while the deliveries will start in January 2023. BYD will announce the prices of the Atto 3 in November 2022.

            Based on the e-Platform 3.0, the Atto 3 measures 4,455mm in length, 1,875mm in width, and 1,615mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,720mm. The exterior highlights of the crossover SUV include adaptive LED headlights, daytime running lights, LED taillights, 18-inch alloy wheels, powered boot opening and closing, and electronically adjustable ORVMs with heating and auto-fold functions. The electric crossover SUV will be available in four paint options.

            BYD Atto 3 Left Side View

            Inside, the Atto 3 gets a five-inch digital driver display, a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, eight speakers, artificial leather upholstery, USB C- and A-Type ports (front and rear), and powered front seats (six-way driver seat and four-way co-passenger seat adjustment).

            BYD has bestowed the India-spec Atto 3 with a host of features, such as a panoramic sunroof, four-wheel disc brakes, seven airbags, TPMS, 360-degree camera setup, electric parking brake with auto-hold, ESC, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill descent control, CN95 and PM 2.5 in-cabin filters, NFC enabled car key, and a wireless charging pad. The EV also gets level 2 autonomy, featuring six radars and various ADAS functions.

            BYD Atto 3 Left Rear Three Quarter

            The highlight of the Atto 3 is a 60.48kWh BYD Blade battery and a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 201bhp and 310Nm of torque. It comes with an ARAI-certified range of 521km. With an 80kW DC fast charger, the battery takes 50 minutes to charge from zero to 80 per cent.

            Meanwhile, the first 500 BYD Atto 3 customers will get a 7kW home wall box charger, a 3kW portable charging box, 3 years of free subscription to 4G data, and six free services, along with six years of complimentary roadside assistance.

