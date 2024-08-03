Bookings of Toyota Hycross ZX and ZX (O) variants resume

Toyota India has reopened the bookings of the higher ZX and ZX (O) variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross. The automaker halted the bookings in May 2024 but has now resumed the bookings. The official website lists the Hycross Hybrid with a waiting period of up to 8 months.

While Toyota cites high demand as the reason for a long waiting period, the carmaker has been struggling to keep up the production of the hybrid models as against its demand.

The Hycross can be had in petrol and hybrid variants. The latter is reserved for the high and top-spec trims and is powered by a 2.0-litre strong-hybrid engine tuned to deliver 184bhp and paired with an e-CVT gearbox.

