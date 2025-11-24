Bookings for the New Mini Cooper Convertible Now Open

Mini India has officially begun accepting pre-launch bookings for the new Cooper Convertible, which is scheduled to hit showrooms in December 2025.

A standout highlight of this open-top MINI is its fully electric fabric roof, opening or closing in 18 seconds making it practical even during driving. The design retains the iconic circular LED headlamps and brings in 17-inch alloy wheels alongside refreshed vertical LED tail lamps.

Inside, the Convertible mirrors the latest Mini hard-top version but adds a few extra touches. It will come equipped with a 9.4-inch OLED infotainment system, a heads-up display, powered front seats and ambient lighting for added flair. According to the company, the driving character remains true to Mini’s “go-kart” feel, enhanced further by updated connectivity and customisation options.

Under the bonnet, the Convertible is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-charged petrol engine producing 201bhp and 300Nm of torque, mated to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. As for availability, consumers keen on securing one early may register their interest via any authorised Mini dealership in India or by visiting the official website.

