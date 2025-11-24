    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Bookings for the New Mini Cooper Convertible Now Open

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Monday 24 November 2025,12:05 PM IST

            Mini India has officially begun accepting pre-launch bookings for the new Cooper Convertible, which is scheduled to hit showrooms in December 2025.

            A standout highlight of this open-top MINI is its fully electric fabric roof, opening or closing in 18 seconds making it practical even during driving. The design retains the iconic circular LED headlamps and brings in 17-inch alloy wheels alongside refreshed vertical LED tail lamps.

            Mini Cooper S Convertible Dashboard

            Inside, the Convertible mirrors the latest Mini hard-top version but adds a few extra touches. It will come equipped with a 9.4-inch OLED infotainment system, a heads-up display, powered front seats and ambient lighting for added flair. According to the company, the driving character remains true to Mini’s “go-kart” feel, enhanced further by updated connectivity and customisation options.

            Under the bonnet, the Convertible is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-charged petrol engine producing 201bhp and 300Nm of torque, mated to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. As for availability, consumers keen on securing one early may register their interest via any authorised Mini dealership in India or by visiting the official website.

            Mini Cooper S Convertible
            MiniCooper S Convertible ₹ 45.00 - 48.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Mini CarsUpcoming Mini Cars
            Mini | Cooper S Convertible | Mini Cooper S Convertible

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Motors Launches the New Sierra in India at Rs 11.49 Lakh

            Tata Motors Launches the New Sierra in India at Rs 11.49 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/25/2025 15:45:27

            The SUV is offered in four main variants, with three powertrain options and six colour choices. Bookings open on 16 December, and deliveries are expected to begin from 15 January, 2026.

            Bookings for the New Mini Cooper Convertible Now Open

            Bookings for the New Mini Cooper Convertible Now Open

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/24/2025 12:05:23

            The Indian unit of the Brit-based marque has officially begun accepting pre-launch bookings for the new Cooper Convertible, which is scheduled to hit showrooms in December 2025.

            Tata Teases Dual-Screen Interior for Lower Sierra Variants

            Tata Teases Dual-Screen Interior for Lower Sierra Variants

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/22/2025 09:13:37

            According to the latest teaser, the premium triple-screen layout seen in top-end versions will be replaced with a dual-screen configuration for less expensive trims.

            Toyota Launches Voluntary Recall for 11,529 Units of Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Toyota Launches Voluntary Recall for 11,529 Units of Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/22/2025 08:55:04

            Toyota has initiated a proactive recall programme for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder built between 9 December, 2024 and 29 April, 2025.

            Experience the Land Rover Defender: Defender Journeys Registrations Begin

            Experience the Land Rover Defender: Defender Journeys Registrations Begin

            By Dwij Bhandut11/21/2025 20:21:51

            The fourth chapter of Defender Journeys starts from January 2026.

            Tata Sierra Unofficial Bookings Open Ahead of 25 November Launch

            Tata Sierra Unofficial Bookings Open Ahead of 25 November Launch

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/18/2025 14:36:22

            While these are not formal bookings via Tata’s own website, authorised Tata dealerships have started accepting advance reservations.

            Maruti Recalls 39,506 units of Grand Vitara Over Fuel Gauge Fault

            Maruti Recalls 39,506 units of Grand Vitara Over Fuel Gauge Fault

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/18/2025 12:57:33

            Maruti Suzuki has announced a voluntary recall affecting 39,506 units of its Grand Vitara SUV. The recall concerns a suspected defect in the speedometer’s fuel level indicator and warning light, which may inaccurately reflect the remaining fuel.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 11.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.32 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.73 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.20 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XEV 9S

            Mahindra XEV 9S

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Kia New Seltos

            Kia New Seltos

            ₹ 12.00 - 21.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Mini Cooper S Convertible

            Mini Cooper S Convertible

            ₹ 45.00 - 48.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

            ₹ 36.37 - 46.36 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Mahindra XUV700 Facelift

            Mahindra XUV700 Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Volkswagen Tayron

            Volkswagen Tayron

            ₹ 48.00 - 50.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Tesla Model S

            Tesla Model S

            ₹ 70.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 11.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Porsche Cayenne EV

            Porsche Cayenne EV

            ₹ 1.76 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue N Line

            Hyundai Venue N Line

            ₹ 10.55 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Octavia RS

            Skoda Octavia RS

            ₹ 49.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars

            ai Chatbot Icon
            Looking for a car? Ask any questionAI