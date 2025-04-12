    Recently Viewed
            BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition Launched in India at Rs. 96.90 Lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Saturday 12 April 2025,07:21 AM IST

            BMW India has launched a new iteration of the Z4 M40i roadster, christened the Pure Impulse edition. This special variant offers, for the first time, a six-speed manual gearbox alongside the existing eight-speed automatic transmission. The Pure Impulse edition has an ex-showroom price tag of Rs. 97.90 lakh.

            BMW Z4 Right Rear Three Quarter

            Beyond the highly anticipated inclusion of a manual transmission, the Pure Impulse edition distinguishes itself through subtle yet impactful aesthetic enhancements. Externally, it features a new staggered wheel configuration, showcasing 19-inch M alloy wheels at the front and 20-inch counterparts at the rear, both sporting a double-spoke design. The red-finished brake calipers and gloss-black detailing on the door mirrors and wing mirror caps further accentuate its sporty character. It can be had with two exclusive exterior paint finishes - Frozen Deep Green and Sanremo Green.

            Inside, the Pure Impulse edition boasts exclusive Vernasca Cognac leather upholstery in a dual-tone black and beige scheme, complemented by bespoke contrast stitching specifically for the manual transmission model. The equipment list remains consistent with the standard model, carrying over features such as the dual 10.25-inch digital displays, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function for driver, and a wireless charging pad.

            BMW Z4 Left Front Three Quarter

            Under the long bonnet, powering the Z4 M40i Pure Impulse edition is the familiar 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, churning out 340bhp and 500Nm of torque to the rear wheels. As with the standard Z4 M40i, the Pure Impulse edition arrives in India as a CBU unit. Interestingly, the automatic variant of this special edition incurs a premium of Rs. 4 lakh over the base model.

            BMW | BMW Z4 | Z4

