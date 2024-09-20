    Recently Viewed
            BMW XM Label Red launched; single unit allocated for India

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Sunday 22 September 2024,13:53 PM IST

            BMW has introduced the limited-edition XM Label in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 3.15 crore (ex-showroom). Only 500 units of this special edition version will be built and a single unit has been allocated for the Indian market.

            BMW XM Front View

            Powering the new BMW XM Label is the familiar 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine and a single electric motor producing a combined output of 748bhp and 1,000Nm, making it the most powerful M car to date. Elsewhere, the hardware includes an M xDrive all-wheel-drive system and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

            BMW XM Right Rear Three Quarter

            Coming to the changes, the new XM Label gets Toronto Red Metallic inserts on various elements such as the grille, window line, brake callipers, wheels, and rear diffuser. Apart from the Frozen Carbon Black Metallic shade which is a BMW Individual option, the SUV also boasts 22-inch wheels and an illuminated grille.

            BMW XM Dashboard

            The interior of the 2024 BMW XM comes equipped with the red and black theme as seen on the outside. In the features department, it receives bespoke seat upholstery, 20-speaker B&O-sourced music system, 14.9-inch curved display, ambient lighting, HUD, and multi-zone climate control.

