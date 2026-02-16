BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Launched at Rs. 74.50 Lakh

BMW India has launched the new X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro in India at Rs. 74.50 lakh, ex-showroom. The SUV is locally produced at and joins the existing xDrive 20 petrol and xDrive 20d diesel variants in the brand’s SUV portfolio.

The X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro is powered by a 2.0-litre, four cylinder, turbo petrol engine that develops 258bhp and 400Nm of torque. The motor is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

A 48-volt mild-hybrid system is offered as standard. BMW claims a 0 to 100kmph sprint time of 6.3 seconds. The SUV also gets Sport Boost and Sport Plus modes, along with Adaptive Suspension with electronically controlled dampers as standard.

The new variant features a fully blacked-out kidney grille with illumination, M Lights Shadowline, and the M Aerodynamic package. It rides on standard 20-inch M alloy wheels and gets larger M Sport brakes with red callipers.

Other highlights include flush-fitting door handles, high gloss black roof rails and rear diffuser, and darkened split rear LED tail lamps. Brooklyn Grey Metallic has been introduced as a new paint option, alongside Dune Grey Metallic, Alpine White, Individual Tanzanite Blue, and Black Sapphire Metallic. Dimensionally, the X3 measures 4,755mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,865mm.

Inside, the SUV gets a new Sensatec-wrapped instrument panel and a minimalist dashboard layout. The BMW Curved Display comprises a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch control display running the latest BMW Operating System 9.

Other features include a panoramic glass roof, fully customisable head-up display, 15-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, ventilated front sport seats with lumbar and backrest width adjustment, ambient lighting, and rear window sunblinds.

