            BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Introduced in India

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Tuesday 03 February 2026,12:49 PM IST

            BMW India has expanded the X3 portfolio with the introduction of a new top-end variant, the 30 xDrive M Sport Pro. Bookings are open ahead of a price announcement scheduled for 16 February.

            BMW X3 Right Rear Three Quarter

            The new 30 xDrive M Sport Pro sits at the pinnacle of the X3 range and is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, tuned to produce 258bhp and 400Nm of torque. The powertrain is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and features a 48-volt mild hybrid system to enhance efficiency. All-wheel drive is standard, and BMW claims that the SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 6.3 seconds, while delivering a claimed fuel economy of 14.61kmpl.

            Visually, the M Sport Pro variant stands out with darkened headlamps and tail lamps, an illuminated kidney grille and 20-inch alloy wheels finished with red brake callipers. BMW has also introduced a new Brooklyn Grey colour option for the variant.

            BMW X3 Dashboard

            Inside, the cabin showcases several upgrades with soft-touch surfaces on the dashboard and door pads, along with M-branded seat belts. The interior is available in either Espresso Brown or Calm Beige themes. Equipment highlights include a panoramic glass roof, a 360-degree surround view camera, three-zone automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch digital driver display, a 15-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and powered front sport seats with memory and ventilation functions.

            By introducing the 30 xDrive M Sport Pro, BMW strengthens the X3’s position in the luxury midsize SUV segment, where it competes with rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, and Lexus NX.

            BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Introduced in India

