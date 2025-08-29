    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            BMW launches updated X5 in India with new variants and features

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Friday 29 August 2025,08:12 AM IST

            BMW India has launched the updated X5 in the country with prices starting from Rs. 1 crore (ex-showroom). The SUV is locally produced at BMW’s Chennai facility and is available in both petrol and diesel options, each offered in standard and M Sport Pro trims.

            The updated model brings cosmetic and feature enhancements. Exterior highlights include matrix adaptive LED headlights, L-shaped LED tail lamps, and 21-inch alloy wheels. The M Sport Pro package adds blacked-out elements, M Sport exhaust, red brake calipers, and piano black interior trim.

            Inside, the X5 gets a curved display comprising a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 14.9-inch infotainment system, Harman Kardon audio, four-zone climate control, comfort seats with electric adjustment, and a panoramic sunroof.

            Powering the SUV are two six-cylinder engines with mild-hybrid technology. The 3.0-litre petrol (xDrive40i) develops 381bhp and 520Nm, while the 3.0-litre diesel (xDrive30d) produces 286bhp and 650Nm. Both are paired with an eight-speed automatic and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system.

            New to the India-spec X5 is the xOffroad package, standard across all variants. It offers four drive modes – Sand, Rocks, Gravel, and Snow along with reinforced underbody protection and offroad-specific displays.

            BMW X5
            BMWX5 ₹ 1.00 Crore OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All BMW CarsUpcoming BMW Cars
            BMW | bmw x5 | x5

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Vinfast VF 6 and VF 7 prices to be announced on 6 September

            Vinfast VF 6 and VF 7 prices to be announced on 6 September

            By CarTrade Editorial Team08/29/2025 08:34:50

            Vinfast has confirmed that it will announce the prices of its first two electric SUVs for India, the VF 6 and VF 7, on 6 September. Both models are being assembled at the company’s plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

            BMW launches updated X5 in India with new variants and features

            BMW launches updated X5 in India with new variants and features

            By CarTrade Editorial Team08/29/2025 08:12:31

            BMW India has launched the updated X5 in the country with prices starting from Rs. 1.00 crore (ex-showroom). The SUV is locally produced at BMW’s Chennai facility.

            Next-gen Renault Duster India launch confirmed for early 2026

            Next-gen Renault Duster India launch confirmed for early 2026

            By CarTrade Editorial Team08/28/2025 09:13:28

            Renault India has confirmed the launch of its new-generation Duster, with a price announcement expected in the coming months.

            Next-Gen Hyundai Venue’s Interior Surfaces in Spy Shots

            Next-Gen Hyundai Venue’s Interior Surfaces in Spy Shots

            By CarTrade Editorial Team08/27/2025 09:38:48

            The first detailed spy photographs of the second-generation Hyundai Venue’s cabin have emerged, showcasing a major interior overhaul ahead of its expected launch this year.

            Next-gen Kia Seltos spotted on test with new exterior updates

            Next-gen Kia Seltos spotted on test with new exterior updates

            By CarTrade Editorial Team08/27/2025 09:19:46

            Kia’s next-generation Seltos has been spotted testing in Hyderabad, showcasing design tweaks such as dual-tone ORVMs, matte black alloy wheels, and updated lighting elements.

            Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara production begins at Gujarat Plant

            Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara production begins at Gujarat Plant

            By CarTrade Editorial Team08/26/2025 19:40:16

            Maruti Suzuki has started production of its first electric vehicle, the e Vitara, at its Hansalpur plant in Gujarat. The made-in-India e-Vitara production was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

            Hyundai launches Pro Pack for Exter SUV

            Hyundai launches Pro Pack for Exter SUV

            By CarTrade Editorial Team08/25/2025 10:05:24

            Hyundai India has introduced a new Pro Pack for its Exter micro-SUV, priced from Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is priced at about Rs. 5,000 more than the corresponding base trims.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Renault Kiger

            Renault Kiger

            ₹ 6.30 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Renault Triber

            Renault Triber

            ₹ 6.30 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Escudo

            Maruti Suzuki Escudo

            ₹ 12.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            Vinfast VF 6

            Vinfast VF 6

            ₹ 18.00 - 24.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            Vinfast VF 7

            Vinfast VF 7

            ₹ 35.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            Volvo EX30

            Volvo EX30

            ₹ 40.00 - 42.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            Mahindra Thar Facelift

            Mahindra Thar Facelift

            ₹ 12.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift

            ₹ 36.37 - 46.36 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            Renault Kiger

            Renault Kiger

            ₹ 6.30 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE

            Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE

            ₹ 1.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC60

            Volvo XC60

            ₹ 71.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 75.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Renault Triber

            Renault Triber

            ₹ 6.30 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars