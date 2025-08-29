BMW launches updated X5 in India with new variants and features

BMW India has launched the updated X5 in the country with prices starting from Rs. 1 crore (ex-showroom). The SUV is locally produced at BMW’s Chennai facility and is available in both petrol and diesel options, each offered in standard and M Sport Pro trims.

The updated model brings cosmetic and feature enhancements. Exterior highlights include matrix adaptive LED headlights, L-shaped LED tail lamps, and 21-inch alloy wheels. The M Sport Pro package adds blacked-out elements, M Sport exhaust, red brake calipers, and piano black interior trim.

Inside, the X5 gets a curved display comprising a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 14.9-inch infotainment system, Harman Kardon audio, four-zone climate control, comfort seats with electric adjustment, and a panoramic sunroof.

Powering the SUV are two six-cylinder engines with mild-hybrid technology. The 3.0-litre petrol (xDrive40i) develops 381bhp and 520Nm, while the 3.0-litre diesel (xDrive30d) produces 286bhp and 650Nm. Both are paired with an eight-speed automatic and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system.

New to the India-spec X5 is the xOffroad package, standard across all variants. It offers four drive modes – Sand, Rocks, Gravel, and Snow along with reinforced underbody protection and offroad-specific displays.

