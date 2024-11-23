    Recently Viewed
            BMW India to hike car prices from 1 January, 2025

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Saturday 23 November 2024,13:25 PM IST

            BMW India has announced that the prices of all its cars will be increased from 1 January, 2025. The hike will go up to three per cent and will be applicable to locally assembled as well as CBU models.

            Currently, BMW locally assembles 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3-Series LWB, 5-Series LWB, 7-Series LWB, X1, X3, X5, X7 and M340i.

            Meanwhile, the import list includes i4, i5, i7, iX1, iX, Z4, M2 Coupe, M4 Competition, M4 CS, M5, M8 Competition Coupe and XM (Hybrid).

            Concurrently, Mercedes-Benz India has also announced a price hike across its model range from 1 January, 2025. We also expect more car manufacturers to announce a bump in price in the new year.

            Toyota Innova Hycross achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone

            Toyota Innova Hycross achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone

            By Haji Chakralwale11/23/2024 12:01:41

            Toyota Kirloskar Motor has achieved a significant milestone by recording 1 lakh unit sales of the Innova Hycross.

            Mahindra reveals new INGLO platform technical specs

            Mahindra reveals new INGLO platform technical specs

            By Haji Chakralwale11/22/2024 10:15:48

            Mahindra has revealed new information about its upcoming EVs, the XEV 9e and the BE 6e, which are set to debut on 26 November.

            New BMW M5 launched in India at Rs. 1.99 crore

            New BMW M5 launched in India at Rs. 1.99 crore

            By Jay Shah11/21/2024 19:29:14

            BMW M5 launched in India at Rs. 1.99 crore with more power, new features, and modern tech.

            Citroen C5 Aircross Feel variant discontinued

            Citroen C5 Aircross Feel variant discontinued

            By Jay Shah11/21/2024 08:43:29

            Citroen C5 Aircross Feel variant delisted.

            Nissan India begins export of Magnite facelift

            Nissan India begins export of Magnite facelift

            By Haji Chakralwale11/20/2024 12:57:09

            Nissan India has commenced the export program of its newest SUV, the Magnite facelift.

            Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta waiting period reduced

            Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta waiting period reduced

            By Jay Shah11/20/2024 11:13:58

            Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta waiting period reduced.

            4 Volkswagen and Skoda models recalled in India

            4 Volkswagen and Skoda models recalled in India

            By Haji Chakralwale11/19/2024 17:00:46

            Volkswagen and Skoda India has issued a voluntary recall for their models including Virtus, Taigun, Slavia, and Kushaq.

