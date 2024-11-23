BMW India to hike car prices from 1 January, 2025

BMW India has announced that the prices of all its cars will be increased from 1 January, 2025. The hike will go up to three per cent and will be applicable to locally assembled as well as CBU models.

Currently, BMW locally assembles 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3-Series LWB, 5-Series LWB, 7-Series LWB, X1, X3, X5, X7 and M340i.

Meanwhile, the import list includes i4, i5, i7, iX1, iX, Z4, M2 Coupe, M4 Competition, M4 CS, M5, M8 Competition Coupe and XM (Hybrid).

Concurrently, Mercedes-Benz India has also announced a price hike across its model range from 1 January, 2025. We also expect more car manufacturers to announce a bump in price in the new year.

