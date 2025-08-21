    Recently Viewed
            BMW India launches 3 Series LWB and M340i in ‘50 Jahre’ Editions

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Thursday 21 August 2025,13:54 PM IST

            BMW India has introduced limited-edition ‘50 Jahre’ versions of its 3 Series Long Wheelbase and the M340i, commemorating five decades of the 3 Series. Both variants are priced ex-showroom at Rs. 64 lakh for the 330Li and Rs. 76.90 lakh for the M340i, with production restricted to just 50 units of each model, all locally assembled at the Chennai plant.

            The 330Li M Sport ‘50 Jahre’ Edition retains its 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that delivers around 258bhp and 400Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive. It can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 6.2 seconds.

            BMW M340i Left Front Three Quarter

            Its updates include M High-Gloss Shadowline exterior trims covering the grille, window surrounds, rear diffuser, and exhaust tips along with a laser-engraved ‘1/50’ badge on the B-pillar. The cabin features carbon-fibre trim, a head-up display with 3D augmented-view navigation, a panoramic sunroof, curved digital display and Vernasca leather upholstery in Cognac and black.

            The M340i ‘50 Jahre’ Edition continues with its 3.0-litre inline-six petrol engine paired with an xDrive all-wheel drive, reaching from zero to 100 kmph in 4.4 seconds.

            The design touches include ‘50 Jahre’ emblems, gloss-black M badges, exclusive hubcaps, 19-inch Jet-Black alloy wheels with red M Sport brake calipers, an M Performance key-fob, and Vernasca black upholstery with M highlights. Buyers also receive a 1:18 scale model of the BMW 3.0 CSL.

            BMW M340i
            BMWM340i ₹ 75.90 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All BMW CarsUpcoming BMW Cars
            BMW | BMW M340i | M340i | 3 Series LWB | BMW 3 Series LWB

