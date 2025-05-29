BMW i7 eDrive50 Gets Uniform Prices

BMW India has now regularised the prices of the i7 electric limousine. It is now available at an ex-showroom tag of Rs. 2.05 crore (registration and GST included), regardless of booking and purchase locations. Do note that while there’s some uniformity in price, the effective tag has been raised from Rs. 2.03 crore, resulting in a hike of Rs. 2 lakh.

The BMW i7 is all-electric, getting external features like BMW crystal headlights and a glowing kidney grille. Internally, the electric limousine gets a curved screen with augmented navigation view, rear seats with 42.5-degree recline, massage and ventilation functions, and a rear console. Functionally, there’s interconnectivity with BMW ID, MyBMW app, Digital Key Plus, Emergency Call, Real-time Traffic Information, Remote Services, smartphone parking, and Amazon Fire TV. Safety features include Cruise Control, Attentiveness Assistant, Parking Assistant Professional with remote parking via smartphone and Reversing Assistant, and Steering and Lane Control Assistant.

Mechanically, the BMW i7 is powered by a 453.5bhp motor, rated to churn out 650Nm and up to 603km claimed range (WLTP cycle). Standstill to 100kmph acceleration stands at 5.5 seconds.

