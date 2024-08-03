BMW delists 6 Series GT from Indian website

BMW India has delisted the 6 Series GT from its official website, indicating that the sedan has been discontinued in the Indian market. The last recorded ex-showroom price of the 6 Series GT was Rs. 73.5 lakh across two variants. M Sport and M Sport Signature.

Even though BMW has not officially announced the discontinuation of the 6 Series GT, it is likely due to the introduction of the new 5 Series LWB in the country. Notably, India is the first market to get the 5 Series in the RHD configuration in the LWB form.

Mechanically, the BMW 6 Series GT was equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines, paired with eight-speed automatic transmissions. While the petrol motor generated 255bhp and 400Nm of torque, the diesel mill was tuned to produce 188bhp and 400Nm of torque.

