BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 'Shadow Edition' launched in India

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 19 August 2020, 19:21 PM

BMW has launched the 330i Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ in India at a special ex-showroom price of Rs 42.50 lakh. The petrol variant is locally produced at the BMW plant in Chennai. The newly launched BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Shadow Edition is available in four colour options - alpine white, melbourne red metallic, black sapphire metallic and estoril blue metallic.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ is available in M Sport design scheme. Distinctive highlights include high gloss black nine slat kidney grille and dark shadow elements that extend to the LED headlights and the taillights. The vehicle rides on 18-inch star-spoke jet black alloy wheels and it also gets black chrome exhaust tailpipe to complement the overall esthetics.

As for the interior, the BMW 330i Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ offers multiple upholstery options, such as - sensatec black with red highlight, black and sensatec veneto beige and veneto beige. Additionally, the vehicle gets aluminium door sill plates, key with M logo, M sports leather steering wheel, mood-lifting colours of ambient lighting and chrome edging of air vents. Moreover, the BMW cockpit offers easy access to all controls and the seating position has been raised to offer better comfort. The new model gets panorama glass roof, while the universal wireless charging is offered as a complimentary accessory. The vehicle gets BMW ConnectedDrive that features BMW iDrive (the on-board Driver Information system) with 8.7-inch display, touch functionality based BMW Navigation system Professional with 3D maps (integrated Global Positioning System-GPS), BMW apps, Park Distance Control (PDC), rearview camera, Apple CarPlay, connectivity through Bluetooth and USB/AUX IN connectivity.

Under the hood, the BMW 330i Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 248bhp and 350Nm of torque at 1,450 - 4,800rpm. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 6.1-seconds.

In terms of safety, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ gets six airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), side-impact protection, runflat tyres with reinforced sidewalls, emergency spare wheel, electronic vehicle immobiliser, a fully automated and chargeable key and a crash sensor.

BMW is accepting online booking for the 3 Series Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’. Customers will receive their new car at the place of their choice after a thorough sanitisation process along with handover of all vehicle documents in a sanitised envelope. Deliveries will be initiated adhering to all local government directives post the lockdown period.