BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched in India at Rs. 65 lakh

BMW India has launched a new M Sport Pro Edition variant of the 3 Series Gran Limousine. Priced at Rs. 65 lakh (ex-showroom), it costs Rs. 3 lakh more than the standard diesel variant with more features.

The M Sport Pro Edition has blacked-out kidney front grille, gloss black rear diffuser, and adaptive LED headlamps. Besides this, it can be had in Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, Carbon Black, and Portimao Blue exterior shades.

Inside, the cabin is done in M headliner Anthracite upholstery along with ambient lights, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats, and three-zone climate control.

The 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition is offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. It generates 188bhp and 400Nm of torque with a claimed zero to 100kmph sprint time of 7.6 seconds.

The rivals to the 3 Series include Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4, and Lexus ES.

BMW | 3 Series Gran Limousine | BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine