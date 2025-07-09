BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Facelift Set for India Debut on 17 July

BMW India will officially launch the updated 2 Series Gran Coupe on 17 July, with bookings now open online and at dealerships

The Gran Coupe is powered by a 1.5‑litre, three‑cylinder turbo‑petrol engine producing 156bhp and 230 Nm of torque, paired with an eight‑speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels.

The exterior dimensions have increased slightly, with the length now at 4,546mm and height at 1,445mm. The wheelbase and width remain at 2,670 mm and 1,800 mm. The design updates include slimmer adaptive LED headlights, a backlit grille, and sharper front and rear bumpers. The M Sport variant comes standard with dual‑tone 18‑inch alloy wheels and blacked-out trim.

Inside, the cabin features a driver-focused cockpit with a curved glass panel combining a 10.7‑inch touchscreen and a 10.25‑inch digital driver display, both running BMW’s latest OS9 software. The standard equipment includes a wireless charging pad, a 360‑degree camera, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, and ADAS suite.

The Gran Coupe will compete with the Mercedes-Benz A‑Class sedan, currently priced from Rs. 46.05 lakh.

BMW | New 2 Series Gran Coupe | BMW New 2 Series Gran Coupe