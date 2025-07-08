    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Bentley Joins Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Portfolio

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Tuesday 08 July 2025,15:04 PM IST

            Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. (SAVWIPL) has officially added Bentley to its India operations, becoming the sixth brand under the group’s umbrella. Effective from 1 July, SAVWIPL will handle the import, distribution, and servicing of Bentley vehicles across the country.

            To support its India presence, a dedicated entity named Bentley India has been established under SAVWIPL. Abbey Thomas has been appointed as Brand Director of Bentley India. The inclusion of Bentley expands the group’s offering across premium and performance segments, alongside brands like Audi, Lamborghini, and Porsche.

            Initial retail operations will begin through new dealership partners in Bengaluru and Mumbai, with a third outlet planned in New Delhi. These dealerships will cater to India’s high net-worth individuals offering Bentley’s signature luxury products such as the Bentayga and Flying Spur.

            Bentley has been present in India for over two decades and is now poised to benefit from a more structured retail and after-sales support network under SAVWIPL.

            Bentley

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Bentley Joins Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Portfolio

            Bentley Joins Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Portfolio

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/08/2025 10:55:58

            Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. (SAVWIPL) has officially added Bentley to its India operations, becoming the sixth brand under the group’s umbrella.

            Honda City e:HEV Prices Slashed by Rs. 95,000

            Honda City e:HEV Prices Slashed by Rs. 95,000

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/08/2025 08:43:14

            Honda Cars India has reduced the ex-showroom price of the City e:HEV, giving it a Rs. 95,000 cut. Offered in a single, fully loaded ZX variant, it is now priced at Rs. 19.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Toyota Introduces Prestige Package for Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Toyota Introduces Prestige Package for Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            By Jay Shah07/08/2025 08:38:56

            Toyota has announced the launch of a limited-period Prestige Package for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder hybrid SUV.

            Tata Motors Begins Production of Harrier EV; Deliveries Start This Month

            Tata Motors Begins Production of Harrier EV; Deliveries Start This Month

            By Jay Shah07/05/2025 09:03:40

            Tata Motors has officially commenced production of the Harrier EV, marking the entry of its latest electric SUV. The first unit rolled off the assembly line at the company’s Pune plant, with customer deliveries set to begin later this month.

            Hyundai Surpasses 1.1 Million Sunroof-equipped Vehicle Sales in India

            Hyundai Surpasses 1.1 Million Sunroof-equipped Vehicle Sales in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/05/2025 08:49:45

            Hyundai India has crossed the 1.1 million mark in cumulative sales of sunroof-equipped vehicles in the country. The milestone comes just five years after the company began offering sunroofs across a broader range of models.

            Skoda Auto Crosses 5 Lakh Production Milestone in India

            Skoda Auto Crosses 5 Lakh Production Milestone in India

            By Jay Shah07/04/2025 12:02:08

            Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has achieved a significant manufacturing milestone with the production of its 5,00,000th Skoda vehicle in India.

            Tata Motors Reports Total Sales of 2.1 Lakh Units in Q1 FY2025-26

            Tata Motors Reports Total Sales of 2.1 Lakh Units in Q1 FY2025-26

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/04/2025 07:43:48

            Tata Motors has reported total sales of 2,10,415 units across domestic and international markets in the first quarter of FY26, marking a year-on-year decline of 8 per cent compared to 2,29,891 units in Q1 FY25.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 14.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carens Clavis EV

            Kia Carens Clavis EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            Renault Triber 2025

            Renault Triber 2025

            ₹ 6.25 - 9.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            BMW New 2 Series Gran Coupe

            BMW New 2 Series Gran Coupe

            ₹ 45.00 - 50.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Mahindra New Bolero

            Mahindra New Bolero

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63

            Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63

            ₹ 3.00 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 21.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            ₹ 53.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carens Clavis

            Kia Carens Clavis

            ₹ 11.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Altroz

            Tata Altroz

            ₹ 6.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars