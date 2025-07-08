Bentley Joins Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Portfolio

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. (SAVWIPL) has officially added Bentley to its India operations, becoming the sixth brand under the group’s umbrella. Effective from 1 July, SAVWIPL will handle the import, distribution, and servicing of Bentley vehicles across the country.

To support its India presence, a dedicated entity named Bentley India has been established under SAVWIPL. Abbey Thomas has been appointed as Brand Director of Bentley India. The inclusion of Bentley expands the group’s offering across premium and performance segments, alongside brands like Audi, Lamborghini, and Porsche.

Initial retail operations will begin through new dealership partners in Bengaluru and Mumbai, with a third outlet planned in New Delhi. These dealerships will cater to India’s high net-worth individuals offering Bentley’s signature luxury products such as the Bentayga and Flying Spur.

Bentley has been present in India for over two decades and is now poised to benefit from a more structured retail and after-sales support network under SAVWIPL.

