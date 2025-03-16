Base Mahindra XUV 3XO Remains in Highest Demand: Waiting Period Updated

With the Mahindra XUV 3XO now getting a waiting period of up to one year based on the variant, the base variant of the sub-four-metre SUV continues to remain in highest demand.

As of March 2025, the XUV 3XO has a waiting period of up to 52 weeks, the highest being applicable to the base MX1 variant. The MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, and the MX3 Pro variants now get a waiting period of up to 10 weeks. The AX5 variant gets a waiting period of up to eight weeks. All other variants get a uniform waiting period of two weeks.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO gets both petrol and diesel powertrain options. This sub-four-metre SUV rivals the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, and the Renault Kiger.

