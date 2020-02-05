Auto Expo 2020: Kia Carnival MPV launched in India at Rs 24.95 lakhs

Desirazu Venkat Wednesday 05 February 2020, 20:31 PM

The Kia Carnival has been launched in India at Rs 24.95 lakhs (all-India, ex-showroom). It's available in three variants and with one diesel engine option across three colours. We have driven the Carnival and you can read about that here.

Inside, you get a dual tone cabin, dual zone climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, arm rest with integrated cup holders, steering mounted controls, push-button start, three-spoke leather wrapped steering wheel, analogue speedometer and tachometer separated by a digital MID. Depending on the variant, you can have the Carnival as a seven-seat model, eight-seat model as well as a nine-seat model (Prestige variant only). The Carnival measures in at 5.11 metres and with a wheelbase of 3.06 meters putting it well ahead of the Innova Crysta in terms of dimensions. Exterior highlights of the Carnival include projector headlamps with LED DRLs, ice-cube fog lamps, chrome door handles, alloy wheels and an integrated spoiler.

The Carnival is being offered with a 2.2-litre diesel producing 197bhp/440Nm. This engine can only be had with an eight-speed automatic.

The Kia Carnival is a unique offering for its price. It’s a full-sized luxury MPV in a part of the market populated by cars like the Toyota Fortuner , Skoda Kodiaq , BMW X1 , Volvo XC40 as well as the Mercedes-Benz GLA.

Prices for the Kia Carnival (All-India ex-showroom)

Kia Carnival Premium 7 Seat- Rs 24.95 lakhs

Kia Carnival Premium 8 Seat- Rs 25.15 lakhs

Kia Carnival Prestige 7 Seat- Rs 28.95 lakhs

Kia Carnival Prestige 9 Seat- Rs 29.95 lakhs

Kia Carnival limousine 7 Seat VIP- Rs 33.95 lakhs