            Audi RSQ8 facelift set for India debut on 17 February

            Desirazu Venkat

            Monday 27 January 2025,09:29 AM IST

            Audi is updating its ultra powerful RSQ8 SUV for India and will launch the car on 17 February. This is a mid-life update for the SUV with most of the changes focussed on the cosmetic and features front.

            The exterior changes include a new grille, carbon fibre elements on both the bumpers and a new design for the alloy wheels. Some of the interior highlights are expected to include new design for the upholstery and updates to the feature list. It is expected to be offered only in one top-spec model.

            The RSQ8’s party piece is a 4.-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 640bhp and 850Nm. You get quattro AWD and an eight-speed AT as standard. The 0-100kmph time stands at 3.5 seconds and you get a top-speed of 305kmph.

            Prices are expected to be around the Rs. 2 crore mark and takes on the likes of cars from Maserati and BMW. Audi has been putting it's weight behind its top-end models and this right at the top in terms of its SUVs.

            All Popular Cars