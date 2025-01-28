    Recently Viewed
            Audi RSQ8 facelift bookings now open

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Tuesday 28 January 2025,14:27 PM IST

            Just a short while after announcing its launch on 17 February, Audi has opened bookings for the RS Q8 facelift. The booking amount stands at Rs. 5 lakh and can be booked via the German automaker’s official website or app.

            The party piece of the Audi RS Q8 facelift is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 640bhp and 850Nm. This engine has been paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and the car also gets AWD as standard. It can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.6 seconds and has a limited top speed of 305kmph when paired to the the optional Performance package.

            Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The new Audi RS Q8 is the peak of performance SUV engineering, combining incredible power and everyday utility. Its distinctive look and superb driving characteristics appeal to a new generation of performance fans seeking both luxury and an exciting driving experience. With improved features and the most powerful engine, the new Audi RS Q8 Performance is intended to deliver an unrivalled driving experience that our discerning consumers demand from an Audi RS range product. We are pleased to share that bookings are now open, allowing sports car enthusiasts to book their car at the earliest, as the availability is limited.”

            Audi RS Q8 facelift
            Audi RS Q8 facelift ₹ 2.20 - 2.30 Crore Estimated Price
            All Audi CarsUpcoming Audi Cars
            Audi | RS Q8 facelift | Audi RS Q8 facelift

