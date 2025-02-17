Audi RS Q8 Performance launched in India; priced at Rs. 2.49 crore

Audi India has launched the RS Q8 Performance in India, with a price tag of Rs. 2.49 crore (ex-showroom).

Being a sportier version of the luxury SUV, it has a 4.0-litre, V8 petrol engine, tuned to churn out 640bhp and 850Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a n eight-speed automatic gearbox that enables the SUV to sprint from zero to 100kmph in 3.6 seconds. The top speed of RS Q8 is capped at 305kmph.

On the outside, the RS Q8 sports black styling package with blacked-out ORVMs, grille, and 23-inch alloy wheels with RS ceramic brakes. It can be had in eight standard and nine exclusive colour options. Matrix LED headlamps are also part of the RS package.

The cabin of the RS Q8 is equipped with sports seats for the front row, four-zone climate control, heads-up display, Bang & Olufsen stereo system, and a 360-degree camera.

Audi | RS Q8 facelift | Audi RS Q8 facelift