Audi RS Q8 - Everything you need to know

Nikhil Puthran Thursday 27 August 2020, 21:07 PM

Audi has launched the most powerful Q from the product line up, the RS Q8 at Rs 2.07 crore. The newly launched Audi RS Q8 combines the power of an RS model with the elegance of a premium coupe and the ability of an SUV. Read below to learn more about the newly launched Audi RS Q8.

Exterior

The Audi RS Q8 gets an imposing octagonal single-frame design with a black, glossy RS honeycomb grille. Dark-tinted LED headlights are part of the standard equipment, while the RS Matrix LED headlamps and the LED rear combination lamps are optional. The RS Q8 gets digital three-dimensional signature daytime running lights. Additionally, the vehicle features large side inlets, RS-specific strips in the body colour and RS roof edge spoiler. The rear section gets RS oval-shaped tailpipes, characteristic rear light strip and RS-specific rear apron.

Audi RS Q8

Interior

The Audi RS Q8 gets a clean design and a spacious cabin. The MMI touch response display is centrally positioned and there is an RS mode button on the steering wheel. The standard feature list includes – air quality package, contour/ambient lighting package, Audi Virtual Cockpit, electric tailgate and sports seats with RS embossing. The optional feature list includes - RS head-up display, foot-activated gesture control, RS sport seats in Valcona leather with a honeycomb stitching including seat ventilation and massage, and Bang & Olufsen advanced sound system with a 3D sound.

Engine

The Audi RS Q8 is powered by a 4.0-litre TFSI V8 engine that generates 592bhp and 800Nm of torque between 2,200rpm to 4,500rpm. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed tiptronic transmission that transfers power to the permanent all-wheel drive Quattro. The vehicle also gets a Mild-hybrid system (MHEV) with a 48-volt main on-board electrical system. The Audi RS Q8 features cylinder on demand (COD) technology that turns off cylinders when power needed is lesser to save fuel. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 3.8 seconds. With the optional Dynamic Package Plus the vehicle can attain a top speed of 305kmph.

Audi RS Q8

Suspension

The vehicle gets all-wheel steering with a sporty ratio of 13.3:1 as standard. Audi Drive Select has eight profiles available, including off-road and the customizable RS-specific RS1 and RS2 modes. Additionally, the vehicle gets black calipers and RS-specific damper tuning that can vary from comfort-oriented to extremely sporty. Optional equipment includes – red calipers and RS ceramic brake in red, grey and blue colour options.