Audi Q8 introduced in India at Rs 1.33 crore

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 15 January 2020, 14:28 PM

Audi India has launched the Q8 flagship SUV, with prices starting at Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom). The model is a CBU product and rivals against the likes of the Range Rover Sport, Porsche Cayenne Coupe, BMW X6 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe .

Exterior highlights of the Audi Q8 include an octagonal shaped grille, LED headlamps, 22-inch alloy wheels, frame-less doors, silver skid plates, LED tail lights, LED light bar running the length of the boot-lid and exhaust tips integrated into the rear bumper.

Inside, the upcoming Audi Q8 may come equipped with features such as the fully digital virtual cockpit, flat-bottom steering wheel and dual touchscreens on the centre console. The primary touchscreen unit features the infotainment system while the secondary unit is used for climate control.

Propelling the new Audi Q8 will be a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine capable of producing 340bhp and 500Nm of torque. This engine will be paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via the Quattro all-wheel-drive system.